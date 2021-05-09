While existing research suggests that mothers will welcome care subsidies, scholars know too little about how race, ethnicity, immigration status, or economic precarity shape their experiences and political views. As various outlets have reported, Black women, Latinas, Indigenous women, and other women of color have been hit harder by the pandemic than have White women. To care for their children and families, non-White mothers, both with and without spouses or partners, have had to quit their jobs at higher rates than White or women without children at home. Recent research suggests that this may influence their political views and mothers’ sense that their fates are linked with those of other women who have had to drop out of working to fulfill caregiving responsibilities. Higher levels of perceived “linked fate” among women are associated with a greater likelihood of supporting the Democratic Party and identifying as liberal. But scholars have a great deal more to learn about how the pandemic may affect the future political attitudes and behavior of mothers and other caregivers.