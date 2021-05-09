Using the same logic and tactics as Black maternal activists before them, some grieving Black mothers have pursued elected political power, including Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, and Lucy McBath, whose son Jordan Davis was killed by a White man in Florida, although Davis’s killer was convicted. Fulton narrowly lost election for Miami-Dade County Commissioner in 2020. McBath ran for and won a seat in the House of Representatives and now serves Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. Similarly, Princess Blanding’s brother Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by police in May 2018 while having a mental health crisis. When she launched a third-party bid for governor of Virginia in late 2020, Blanding cited her brother’s death as the catalyst.