“It's got a huge mission and if you look at the level of resources, for example, that we put into our law enforcement activities or that we put into Cyber Command or into our intelligence activities, I still think it's not aligned properly,” said Michael Daniel, the president and CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance who was the White House cyber czar under President Barack Obama. “We need to increase the amount that we're putting into CISA and what it does both in cyberspace and in the physical world.”