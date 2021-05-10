Virginia Republicans held a drive-through convention to pick the slate of candidates that will challenge the state’s increasingly powerful Democrats, an exercise that not only tested the Trumpiness of the GOP’s future but also highlighted the trouble the party faces after pushing Trump’s “Big Lie.” “This year, one of the main campaign issues from the crop of gubernatorial hopefuls was election integrity — despite the utter lack of evidence of problems relating to the integrity of Virginia’s election infrastructure. ... The party originally planned to proceed with an in-person convention instead of a primary. This was partly a wink to the #StopTheSteal crowd — how can you plan to hold a state-run primary when your party is spouting off lies about how bad election integrity is? But it was also an attempt by party leaders to shiv Amanda Chase, who occupies an unsweet spot: MAGA enough to have a chance of winning a state primary but too kooky to win in the general,” writes the Bulwark’s Jim Swift. “[But] the plan was changed to have 39 locations throughout the state where people could drive and vote. By way of comparison, the June 2019 Democratic primaries had 3,375 polling locations.”