In what is arguably the most problematic carve-out of the new policy, the administration will withhold logs of “purely personal guests” whose visits “do not involve any official or political business.”
In the Obama era, that included events like a secret May 2014 lunch with Hillary Clinton and a June 2015 Prince concert that brought 500 people, including several Wall Street CEOs and many prominent Democratic donors, to the White House.
Back then, Obama aides defended the practice but acknowledged they could not predict whether a visitor would broach official or political business, and no one asked after the fact whether any such business was discussed. The Biden White House did not elaborate further on how they would decide when a visit is “purely personal.”
Biden's decision on the logs is one of several that will send a message about his young presidency's approach to transparency.
He’ll have to decide next month, for example, whether to once again make public the number of troops in major war zones, which President Donald Trump hid.
Later this year, if he follows presidential precedent, he’ll release key findings from his annual medical check-up. And transparency advocates will be watching his first-year data on Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to his administration.
Still, the visitor logs decision marked a major break from Trump, who stopped making the logs public, making it harder to track who came to see which administration officials, seeking favor (or favors) from the highest levels of government.
At the time, the Trump White House cited “grave national security risks and privacy concerns” — improbable standards for, say, a visit to the West Wing by a major lobbyist, and quite a departure from Trump’s “drain the swamp” campaign rhetoric.
The newly released logs document about 400 visitors during Biden’s first 12 days in office, from Jan. 20 through Jan. 31. Seven of them met with “POTUS” — the president of the United States.
“A fifth of those listed are members of the Marine Band and the Herald Trumpets who performed on Inauguration Day, and one of the most frequent visitors was an American Sign Language interpreter.”
But Jen also noted that first lady Jill Biden “hosted the leaders of the country’s major teachers’ unions on her husband’s first full day in office."
The White House said it would release the records on the monthly basis, a stepped-up schedule compared to the Obama releases, typically 90-120 days after the electronic record of a visit was created.
It will not, however, release logs of virtual visits, which have become common during the pandemic.
The White House compared those interactions to phone calls in prior administrations, which were not catalogued, Jen reported.
The other categories of nondisclosure include “records whose release would threaten national security interests,” or cover “particularly sensitive meetings” like potential Supreme Court nominees sitting down with the president. Those were identical to the Obama-era standards.
White House aides have long complained the news media and good-government groups will never be fully satisfied by expanded transparency, a complaint this column does nothing to invalidate.
"We're never going to satisfy the White House press corps and their desires for access,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told her former Obama White House colleague David Axelrod on his "Axe Files" podcast.
(In 2016, Axelrod criticized then-candidate Clinton for her penchant for secrecy, or privacy.)
Josh Earnest, the last White House press secretary under Obama, gave a longer, more developed version of Psaki’s argument in 2016.
“The only real constituency for transparency in government is all of you,” he told reporters. “Transparency in its own right is not something that a lot of voters are going to consider.”
Earnest explicitly warned the press corps against complaining about limited transparency, suggesting that doing so risks undermining the very government officials who push their secrecy-minded colleagues to be more open.
“There is no built-in political incentive for any politician to do that,” Earnest told reporters in a late August 2016 briefing.
“The White House Press Corps will continue to press every White House for more access and for more transparency. And failing to do so is failing to do your jobs,” he acknowledged.
But “effective advocacy must remain credible, and preserving that credibility involves giving credit where it's due,” he said. “That does not mean that the press corps should stop pushing for access, but it does mean, in my view, that the press corps should recognize that progress where it has been made.”
What’s happening now
To start your day with a full political briefing, sign up for our Power Up newsletter.
Lunchtime reads from The Post
- “The making of a myth,” by Emma Brown, Aaron Davis, Jon Swaine and Josh Dawsey: “Key elements of the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump took shape in an airplane hangar here two years earlier, promoted by a Republican businessman who has sold everything from Tex-Mex food in London to a wellness technology that beams light into the human bloodstream. At meetings beginning late in 2018, as Republicans were smarting from midterm losses in Texas and across the country, Russell J. Ramsland Jr. and his associates delivered alarming presentations on electronic voting to a procession of conservative lawmakers, activists and donors. ... Ramsland, a failed congressional candidate with a Harvard MBA, pitched a claim that seemed rooted in evidence: Voting-machine audit logs ... contained indications of vote manipulation. In the retrofitted hangar that served as his company’s offices at the edge of a municipal airstrip outside Dallas, Ramsland attempted to persuade failed Republican candidates to challenge their election results and force the release of additional data that might prove manipulation.”
… and beyond
- “What we have learned about Biden’s foreign policy,” by the Dispatch’s Eric Edelman: “One can say that the first 100 days or so of the Biden administration’s foreign policy have gone about as expected. The president and his national security team have been met with a sigh of relief both in U.S. agencies and (with some notable exceptions) in chanceries around the world. ... For internationalists of more conservative bent, however, there are several concerning developments. First, although the national security process looks like something more approaching regular order than its predecessor, the administration has still been slow in sending nominees forward for key positions in the national security bureaucracy. ... Second, the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan raises a number of concerns. ... Third, elements of the Biden team seem to be in unseemly haste to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran. ... Finally, the administration has staked out declaratory positions on China and Russia that, as noted above, are consistent with the emphasis on great power competition of the Trump administration. Those, however, will be increasingly difficult to sustain absent concerted effort to maintain the nation’s defenses.”
- “Andrew Yang’s insider campaign,” by New York Magazine’s Clare Malone: “Yang’s surprising dominance hasn’t just been luck. He has cannily deployed his fame, charisma, and hustle, bringing his very modern celebrity to a field otherwise low on name recognition and charm. But another part of his success, perhaps more central than most voters realize, must be credited to his team of advisers and close supporters. Many of the city’s most well-connected, savviest strategists have bet on Yang.”
- “U.S. trashes unwanted gear in Afghanistan, sells as scrap,” by the AP’s Kathy Gannon. “The Americans are dismantling their portion of nearby Bagram Air Base, their largest remaining outpost in Afghanistan, and anything that they are not taking home or giving to the Afghan military is being destroyed as completely as possible. … They do so as a security measure, to ensure equipment doesn’t fall into militant hands. But to ... the dozens of other scrap sellers around Bagram, it’s an infuriating waste.”
The Biden agenda
Biden will deliver remarks on the economy today.
- The president will make another pitch for his infrastructure plans with pre-recorded remarks at an event hosted by United for Infrastructure, a nonprofit group seeking “to educate the American public and policymakers about the importance of infrastructure to the nation’s economy, workers, and communities,” John Wagner reports.
- Biden is today meeting separately with two influential Democratic senators who will help shape his infrastructure plan. “He will meet with Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), who leads the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee with jurisdiction over transportation policy, as well as Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), a critical swing Democratic vote who has shown some distance from Biden’s $4 trillion jobs and infrastructure package,” Seung Min Kim reports. “In confirming the meetings, a White House official said the president would discuss ‘American Jobs Plan and the ongoing talks in Congress about the urgent need to invest in our infrastructure.’ The two meetings were not included on Biden’s public schedule.”
- Biden appears hungry for a jobs deal with Republicans, write Politico’s Natasha Korecki, Laura Barrón-López and Christopher Cadelago: “The White House views Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s (R-W.V.) counteroffer to their own proposal as a constructive step towards a bipartisan deal. Should negotiations move forward, the remaining priorities within Biden’s roughly $4 trillion spending plans that are not included in a bipartisan compromise — from funding for home health care to expanded childhood education, family tax credits and increased taxes on those earning more than $400,000 — would likely be pushed through a separate budget reconciliation bill with only Democratic support. ... Despite Biden’s recent comments stressing that every part of the plan should be paid for, the White House is not unbending on that front.”
- Biden’s expansive agenda is “a recognition that Democrats want more government intervention than ever — and a bet that the post-Trump, working-class-oriented Republican Party is too fractured to stop it,” writes Politico’s David Siders. “The aftershocks of Biden’s approach are likely to ripple through state and national politics for years to come. ‘It’s an accumulation of changes both in the Democratic and Republican parties that has cut the intellectual and public opinion legs off of the idea that the problem is big government,’ said Ruy Teixeira, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and an expert in election demographics. ‘I think it’s fair to say that the wind is blowing in another direction.’”
Quote of the day
“Shelley is negotiating in good faith. She’s real on this,” a senior Democrat briefed on White House discussions told Politico of Capito. “She is not a Trojan horse.”
Biden spoke virtually to NATO allies this morning.
- Biden addressed the Bucharest Nine, a group of the easternmost members of the Western military alliance, Wagner reports.
- According to an advisory from the White House, Biden was expected to “convey his desire for closer cooperation with our Allies in Central Europe and the Baltic and Black Sea regions on the full range of global challenges.” A particular focus of the group is concern about Russia’s attempt to assert influence over the region.
- The Biden administration revived anti-bias protections in health care for transgender people. “The reversal is a victory for transgender people and undoes what had been a significant setback in the movement for LGBTQ rights,” Amy Goldstein reports. “The shift pertains to health-care providers and other organizations that receive funding from the Department of Health and Human Services. Civil rights groups had said the Trump policy would allow health-care workers and institutions, as well as insurers, to deny services to transgender individuals.”
- “Senior HHS officials said in a statement early Monday that a Supreme Court ruling last year gave them grounds to extend an earlier definition, adopted by the Obama administration, of a piece of an anti-discrimination section of the Affordable Care Act, which outlaws bias ‘on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.’”
Sixty-three percent of Americans now approve of Biden’s overall job performance.
- That is according to a new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which also found an uptick in the percentage of those who think the country is on the right track, Wagner reports. The poll found that 63 percent of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s overall performance, while 36 percent disapprove.
- Per the poll, 71 percent approve of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, and 27 percent disapprove. On immigration, 43 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove. In other issues, his approval is in positive territory, including foreign policy (54 percent), health care (62 percent) and the economy (57 percent).
Central American leaders are resisting Biden’s anti-corruption efforts.
- “Political leaders in El Salvador and Guatemala have forced out several senior judges known for their independence and anti-corruption zeal, underscoring the difficulties facing Washington’s new Central America policy,” Mary Beth Sheridan and Anna-Catherine Brigida report.
- “Biden has put the fight against corruption at the heart of that policy. U.S. officials argue that graft is stunting Central American economies and driving citizens to attempt to migrate to the United States. The sidelining of the judges has raised concerns at the highest levels of the U.S. government, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Vice President Harris protesting.”
The Capitol Police inspector general will testify today on the counterintelligence deficiencies ahead of the Jan. 6 attack.
- Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton plans to tell the House Administration Committee that the department needs “cultural change” and a stand-alone entity focused on “counter-surveillance activities,” Wagner reports.
- Bolton is also “expected to speak about the third in a series of ‘flash reports’ that his office has produced in the wake of the attack, this one focused on ‘deficiencies with the [Capitol Police] Department’s counter-surveillance and threat assessment operations.’” According to his statement, Bolton will say deficiencies included outdated guidance and insufficient resources.
- The Department of Homeland Security launched a warning system to find domestic terrorism threats on public social media. “The goal is to build a warning system to detect the sort of posts that appeared to predict an attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 but were missed or ignored by law enforcement and intelligence agencies, the officials said,” NBC News’s Ken Dilanian reports. “The focus is not on the identity of the posters but rather on gleaning insights about potential security threats based on emerging narratives and grievances. So far, DHS is using human beings, not computer algorithms, to make sense of the data, the officials said.”
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) says he warned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) before Jan. 6 that election lies would lead to violence. “It’s unclear what spurred Kinzinger to share that anecdote now, but he criticized McCarthy during an interview Sunday on CBS’s ‘Face the Nation’ over his treatment of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.),” Colby Itkowitz reports. On Sunday, Kinzinger compared the GOP to the Titanic. “We’re in the middle of this slow sink,” he said. “We have a band playing on the deck, telling everybody it’s fine, and meanwhile Donald Trump’s running around, trying to find women’s clothing and get on the first lifeboat.”
The new world order
- “Israeli police clashed with both Palestinian protesters and far-right Jewish Israelis at the Temple Mount on Monday, kicking off a fraught national holiday that threatens to ignite the latest bout of Israeli-Palestinian violence,” Steve Hendrix and Shira Rubin report. “The [confrontations] left more than 300 Palestinians injured, including seven who are hospitalized in serious condition, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. Video footage circulated on social media of Israeli police officers brutally beating a detained Palestinian man. Over the weekend, more than 250 Palestinians were injured in similar clashes.”
- “China targets Muslim women in push to suppress births in Xinjiang,” by the New York Times’s Any Qin: “Across much of China, the authorities are encouraging women to have more children, as they try to stave off a demographic crisis from a declining birthrate. But in the far western region of Xinjiang, they are forcing them to have fewer, as they tighten their grip on Muslim ethnic minorities.”
- “Afghanistan bomb attack on girls highlights threat to women’s education,” by the Wall Street Journal’s Sune Engel Rasmussen and Ehsanullah Amiri: “Preventing girls ... from going to school was the likely goal of the terrorists behind Saturday’s attack in a predominantly Shiite neighborhood of Kabul. Widening access to women’s education was one of the most tangible achievements of the 20-year U.S. presence in Afghanistan — progress that could be reversed once American forces leave the country later this year. Afghan authorities on Sunday raised the official death toll from Saturday’s attack that targeted schoolgirls at Sayed Shuhada to 53.”
Hot on the left
Fox News’s Tucker Carlson should let his viewers know if he’s vaccinated against the coronavirus, CNN’s medical analyst Jonathan Reiner said. “Tucker Carlson received blowback and rightly so over this anti-vaccine rhetoric he’s been engaging in,” said Jim Acosta during “CNN Newsroom” before playing a clip of Carlson claiming that people will be forced to the coronavirus vaccines “and a lot more shots.” “I think he’s really a saboteur,” Reiner told Acosta. “I have two questions for Tucker Carlson,” he continued. “Number one, have you been vaccinated? Number two, why won’t you tell your audience whether you have been vaccinated? I am tired of his nonsense.”
Hot on the right
Virginia Republicans held a drive-through convention to pick the slate of candidates that will challenge the state’s increasingly powerful Democrats, an exercise that not only tested the Trumpiness of the GOP’s future but also highlighted the trouble the party faces after pushing Trump’s “Big Lie.” “This year, one of the main campaign issues from the crop of gubernatorial hopefuls was election integrity — despite the utter lack of evidence of problems relating to the integrity of Virginia’s election infrastructure. ... The party originally planned to proceed with an in-person convention instead of a primary. This was partly a wink to the #StopTheSteal crowd — how can you plan to hold a state-run primary when your party is spouting off lies about how bad election integrity is? But it was also an attempt by party leaders to shiv Amanda Chase, who occupies an unsweet spot: MAGA enough to have a chance of winning a state primary but too kooky to win in the general,” writes the Bulwark’s Jim Swift. “[But] the plan was changed to have 39 locations throughout the state where people could drive and vote. By way of comparison, the June 2019 Democratic primaries had 3,375 polling locations.”
This drive-by voting soon became a headache for many. “Had I wanted to vote for one of the candidates on offer this weekend, I was lucky, sort of, because I live in a relatively dense area compared to most of the state. ... People in more rural areas? Well, not only would they have to drive, they would also have to wait when they got there. ... But wait, there’s more. Remember the old slogan ‘one person, one vote’? The GOP threw that out the window, too, deciding to weight delegate votes based on how Republican the voters’ home counties are.”
The Post’s Robert McCartney is “sorry to report” that GOP activists in Northern Virginia are also pushing the “Big Lie.” “In interviews at Saturday’s state conventions in Loudoun and Prince William counties, a majority told me they believe either that Democrats stole the election for Biden, or at least that enough ‘shenanigans’ occurred to make them doubt the result.”
For now, the state GOP has only announced that state legislator Jason Miyares won the nomination for state attorney general. We are still waiting on results for the party’s candidate for governor.
Isolation at Everest’s base camp, visualized
Nepal has kept Mount Everest open to foreigners seeking to climb the world’s tallest mountain, even as it’s facing the steepest coronavirus wave yet. Despite all the precautions, the first case of coronavirus at the base camp was confirmed in late April, followed by reports of multiple people testing positive.
Today in Washington
Biden will deliver remarks on the economy at 1:15 p.m. Harris will attend after having lunch with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, today at noon.
In closing
John Oliver explained how Black hair can become the target of discrimination: