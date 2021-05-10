Capitol Police inspector general to testify on counterintelligence deficiencies ahead of Jan. 6 attack
Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton plans to tell a House committee on Monday that the department needs “cultural change” and a stand-alone entity focused on “counter-surveillance activities.”
Bolton is scheduled to appear before the House Administration Committee as lawmakers continue to assess the intelligence and operational shortcomings that allowed insurrectionists to breach the complex on Jan. 6 in their failed bid to overturn President Donald Trump’s election defeat.
Bolton is expected to speak about the third in a series of “flash reports” that his office has produced in the wake of the attack, this one focused on “deficiencies with the [Capitol Police] Department’s counter-surveillance and threat assessment operations.”
“I feel that it is at the utmost importance to continue exploring and reviewing the causes and failures that led to the horrific events when the Capitol was violently attacked,” Bolton plans to say, according to his prepared opening statement. “My goal is to provide each of you with a better understanding of how these events occurred in relation to the preparation and response of the Department,” he plans to tell lawmakers.
According to his statement, Bolton will say deficiencies included outdated guidance and insufficient resources.
Among other things, his latest report recommends that Capitol Police “establish a standalone entity with a defined mission dedicated to counter-surveillance activities in support of protecting the Congressional Community and that is adequately staffed to accomplish its mission.”
Bolton also plans to say that the Capitol Police need “cultural change,” which he describes in his opening statement as moving “away from the thought process as a traditional Police Department and … to the posture as a Protective Agency.”
Biden to address Bucharest Nine before speaking on the U.S. economy
Biden is scheduled Monday to speak virtually at a meeting of eastern flank NATO allies before delivering remarks on the U.S. economy in the wake of last week’s report that showed far slower job growth in April than experts anticipated.
In the morning, Biden will address the Bucharest Nine, a group of the easternmost members of the Western military alliance. A particular focus of the group is concern about Russia’s attempt to assert influence over the region.
According to an advisory from the White House, Biden will “convey his desire for closer cooperation with our Allies in Central Europe and the Baltic and Black Sea regions on the full range of global challenges.”
In a tweet on Monday morning, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who is hosting the gathering, said he was glad to be welcoming Biden.
Later Monday, Biden plans to deliver remarks from the White House on the economy as his administration continues to try to navigate the fallout of the pandemic.
On Friday, following the release of the report showing slower-than-expected job growth in April, Biden said it underscored that “our efforts are starting to work, but the climb is steep, and we still have a long way to go” to recover.
Despite the disappointing numbers, Biden contended that the economic recovery is proceeding more rapidly than he thought it would. He also pitched additional spending plans focused on jobs and infrastructure and expanding access to health care and family safety-net programs.
Biden will make another pitch for his infrastructure plans Monday with pre-recorded remarks at an event hosted by United for Infrastructure, a nonprofit group that seeks “to educate the American public and policymakers about the importance of infrastructure to the nation’s economy, workers, and communities.”
‘Where is the plan?’: Biden pressed on global vaccine strategy
Since the day he became president, Biden has looked beyond the nation’s shores when discussing his strategy to combat the coronavirus.
“History is going to measure whether we’re up to the task. I believe we are,” Biden said on Jan. 21, unveiling a seven-goal, 200-page plan that he vowed would curb the virus here and abroad while preparing for future pandemics.
But almost four months later, the last of those seven goals — a vow to “restore U.S. leadership globally” detailed in 11 pages of that nascent plan — remains the subject of intense debate within the administration and of growing concern overseas, with officials still wrestling over how to fill in the many blanks in Biden’s plan as cities in India run out of space to cremate their dead.
McCarthy backs ousting Cheney from GOP leadership, paving way for removal vote this week
The top Republican in the House on Sunday publicly endorsed the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from the party’s leadership team, paving the way for Cheney’s removal as early as this week and sending a clear message that allegiance to former president Donald Trump is a requirement to hold power in the GOP.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) threw his support behind Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) to become the new Republican conference chair, the No. 3 job in GOP leadership, backing a onetime centrist who emerged over the past year as a staunch defender of Trump who helped spread his false claims of election fraud.
How an obscure Texas firm helped convince many the election was stolen from Trump
ADDISON, Tex. — Key elements of the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump took shape in an airplane hangar here two years earlier, promoted by a Republican businessman who has sold everything from Tex-Mex food in London to a wellness technology that beams light into the human bloodstream.
At meetings beginning late in 2018, as Republicans were smarting from midterm losses in Texas and across the country, Russell J. Ramsland Jr. and his associates delivered alarming presentations on electronic voting to a procession of conservative lawmakers, activists and donors.
Briefings in the hangar had a clandestine air. Guests were asked to leave their cellphones outside before assembling in a windowless room. A member of Ramsland’s team purporting to be a “white-hat hacker” identified himself only by a code name.
As Biden faces a struggle to hold the Senate, Democrats’ divisions resurface
In Pennsylvania, a Black, gay Senate candidate is already lashing out at his White Democratic primary rival, calling on him to apologize for once brandishing a shotgun to detain an unarmed Black jogger.
In North Carolina, a barrier-breaking Black woman is rallying support from activists angry that Democratic leaders last time anointed a White male candidate whose campaign ended up imploding. One of her top primary rivals, though, is again a White man, who is promising to “talk to everyone — rural, urban, red, blue.”
As Democrats survey the upcoming fight to keep their narrow Senate majority, they face similar challenges in an array of states: The factions that set aside their differences to deliver the Democrats control of Washington are redividing along racial, gender and generational lines.
A Texas bill drew ire for saying it would preserve the ‘purity of the ballot box.’ Here’s the phrase’s history.
Early during a contentious night of debate over a bill that would create new voting restrictions in Texas, state Rep. Rafael Anchía (D) zeroed in on what he called a “peculiar term.”
The bill said its purpose was to punish fraud and maintain the “purity of the ballot box,” as instructed by the Texas Constitution.
“Are you aware of the history behind that provision of the Constitution?” Anchía asked state Rep. Briscoe Cain (R), one of the legislation’s main sponsors.
Cain said he was not. Anchía pounced.
Obamas announce death of dog Bo, ‘a true friend and loyal companion’
Former president Barack Obama on Saturday announced the death of his dog Bo, whom his family brought to the White House in 2009 shortly after he took office.
“Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion,” Obama said in an Instagram post that included pictures of Bo running alongside him at the White House and being doted on by visiting schoolchildren, as well as a close-up of his shaggy face.
“For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives — happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between,” Obama wrote. “He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair.”