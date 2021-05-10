I wrote at the time that what Graham described was essentially a hostage situation. Yes, he said that Trump could and would help. But he also said Trump could do damage if the GOP didn’t bend to his whims, and the newest comment reinforces that. Saying “we absolutely need you” in such an existential way isn’t a great message for someone whose behavior you want to moderate; it’s an admission that you will put up with pretty much anything because you’re fearful about what they could do. It’s one thing to play up what he can do for you; it’s another to pitch yourself as completely hapless without him.