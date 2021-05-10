“He revels in score settling, so most of these folks have smartly just tried to keep their heads down. Cheney has taken a different approach, and while its super commendable, he will take great pleasure in seeing her removed from power,” Brendan Buck, a former adviser Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), told Marianna of Trump. “They’ll all have targets on their back, but Cheney really sent up a flare to attract his ire and I’m sure they’re watching and learning.”