But since then, the 10 lawmakers have cut different paths in grappling with the fallout as they consider their political future in a party still beholden to Trump. My colleague Marianna Sotomayor and I take a dive on where the pro-impeachment GOP lawmakers now stand since the party has turned on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).
- Cheney (R-Wyo.), who is likely to be ousted this week as the No. 3 House GOP leader, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) are embracing their votes to oust Trump as career defining moments, arguing that they're protecting democracy and the GOP's future by pushing back against Trump’s false assertions the 2020 election was stolen.
- Other pro-impeachment Republicans — including Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), Jaime Herrera Beutler (Wash.), and Peter Meijer (Mich.) — have vocally defended their vote and Cheney, but have not sought to link their futures to it.
- The rest of the pro-impeachment group has tried to quietly move on, seemingly in line with the House GOP leadership that the important thing now is opposing President Biden’s agenda and regaining the majority in the 2022 midterm elections.
‘Targets on their back’: If Cheney gets dumped this week as expected (see Kevin McCarthy), it will highlight how much the January impeachment vote by the 10 GOP lawmakers was not the start of some bigger movement but a momentary blip of resistance in a party still wedded to Trump.
- “He revels in score settling, so most of these folks have smartly just tried to keep their heads down. Cheney has taken a different approach, and while its super commendable, he will take great pleasure in seeing her removed from power,” Brendan Buck, a former adviser Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), told Marianna of Trump. “They’ll all have targets on their back, but Cheney really sent up a flare to attract his ire and I’m sure they’re watching and learning.”
Nonetheless, mutual respect has bonded the group of 10, as has the fierce backlash they have received for rebuking Trump. Eight of the ten Republicans have been censured by their state Republican parties with Gonzalez becoming the most recent and face calls for his resignation.
- In the early days after the vote, some of the 10 flirted with the idea of banding together to make joint statements on consequential issues, believing they could have influence based on their moral authority.
- But the only public position nine of them took as a unit was sending a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to express opposition to allowing an investigation into whether to overturn a razor-thin congressional result in Iowa’s 2nd district.
Some of these lawmakers or aides familiar with their view said the takedown of Cheney has still been demoralizing to watch.
- “I think it’s very much viewed as a massive defeat,” said one of the pro-impeachment lawmakers who asked to speak on the condition of anonymity to share candid views. “Having someone in leadership was validation and proof … that even though Trump was attacking us, we still have leadership backing us and are allowed to survive within the conference.”
McCarthy (R-Calif.) over the weekend publicly embraced Cheney's ouster from leadership, and threw his support behind Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to become the new Republican conference chair — the clearest sign yet that “allegiance to former president Trump is a requirement to hold power in the GOP,” our colleague Amy Wang and Karoun Demirjian reported on Sunday.
Reality check: As NBC's Allan Smith notes, McCarthy and others have criticized Cheney for her focus on the ex-president's past actions rather than being focused on messaging against President Biden. “One Republican leader who apparently did not get that message: Trump,” Smith notes.
- “Within the past six weeks, Trump has released more than 20 statements falsely claiming that the election was characterized by ‘massive fraud,’ that it was ‘rigged' or ’stolen' and that he ‘won by a landslide,’ among other assertions. He has praised 'great patriots' overseeing a partisan audit of ballots in Arizona, as well as an audit in a small New Hampshire town.”
- “On the flip side, Trump has posted just one statement directly criticizing the Biden administration, lambasting it over its temporary pause on using the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.”
The vote to remove Cheney is expected to come Wednesday once the House returns. And while Stefanik has the support of Trump and top GOP leadership to replace Cheney, she's scheduled to meet with the House Freedom Caucus today, according to the Times Union's Emilie Munson.
- “Three congressional sources confirmed the meeting to the Times Union on Thursday. News of the gathering comes as a few Republicans have expressed reservations about the more moderate voting record of Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, as compared to that of incumbent GOP conference” chair Cheney.
- “Another source described the Monday meeting to the Times Union as Stefanik's move to ‘reassure them of her conservative bona fides’ and ‘shore up support.’”
Cheney has not been actively whipping for support to keep her current job. Axios's Kadia Goba reported last week on McCarthy's hot mic moment where he said: “Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place.”
- “Who that ‘someone’ is could actually matter. House Republican rules require a two-thirds majority for removal if the motion to remove a leader comes from a rank-and-file member of the House,” our colleague Peter Stevenson reports.
But: As CNN's Alex Rogers and Manu Raju reported last week, ousting Cheney “can be approved by a simple majority of the full House GOP Conference.”
- Reminder: leadership votes are a secret ballot so members won't have to put themselves publicly on record. Cheney survived the last bid to remove her in a 145-61 vote.
- Finally, per Peter, “if they vote to remove Cheney, members could then nominate her replacement, with a three-minute nominating speech (plus one-minute speeches from members seconding the nomination).”
In the agencies
PIPELINE SHUTDOWN EXPOSES CYBER THREAT: “The ransomware attack that forced the closure of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline this weekend showed how cybercriminals pose a far-reaching threat to the aging, vulnerable infrastructure that keeps the nation’s energy moving,” the Wall Street Journal’s Collin Eaton, James Rundle and David Uberti report.
- “Colonial Pipeline Co. closed its entire 5,500-mile conduit carrying gasoline and other fuels from the Gulf Coast to the New York metro area Friday as it moved to contain an assault that involved ransomware, code that holds computer systems hostage. So far, no evidence has emerged that the attackers penetrated the vital control systems that run the pipeline.”
- “But the consequences of an infection spreading to that deeper layer are dire for any energy company. Many machines that control pipelines, refineries and power plants are well past their prime, have few protections against sophisticated attacks and could be manipulated to muck with equipment or cause damage.”
The cyber Cold War: “The Colonial ransomware attack is a high-profile example of the online assaults that U.S. companies, schools, hospitals and other organizations now face regularly,” Eaton, Rundle and Uberti write.
- “The attack has prompted calls from American lawmakers to strengthen protections for critical U.S. energy infrastructure from hacking attacks,” Reuters’s Doina Chiacu, Laura Sanicola and Laila Kearney report.
- The plan: “In the next week or so, the administration is expected to issue a broad-ranging executive order intended to bolster security of federal and private systems,” the New York Times’s David E. Sanger, Clifford Krauss and Nicole Perlroth report.
FYI: Expect gas prices in the southeast to surge.
The campaign
SPECIAL REPORT: Our Post colleagues Emma Brown, Aaron C. Davis, Jon Swaine and Josh Dawsey tell us about the man behind the “big lie.”
- “The enduring myth that the 2020 election was rigged was not one claim by one person. It was many claims stacked one atop the other, repeated by a phalanx of Trump allies.”
- “This is the previously unreported origin story of a core set of those claims, ideas that were advanced not by renowned experts or by insiders who had knowledge of flawed voting systems but by Russell J. Ramsland Jr. and fellow conservative activists as they pushed a fledgling company, Allied Security Operations Group, into a quixotic attempt to find evidence of widespread fraud where none existed.”
The policies
‘WILL I RECOGNIZE YOU?’: “Ana Paredes paced back and forth in anxious anticipation, her eyes on the escalator disgorging passengers into the baggage claim area. When the little girl emerged, Paredes rushed forward to clutch and caress her. But 10-year-old Melissa, the daughter she had not seen for seven years, at first embraced her only halfheartedly,” the New York Times’s Miriam Jordan writes.
- “Her arrival on April 2 marked the end of a 2,500-mile journey that began in Guatemala in February, progressed over land through Mexico and then ended in a hazardous raft trip across the Rio Grande into Texas. She spent several weeks in a government-contracted group home before being allowed to join her mother and two older siblings in California.”
- “Over the past six months, nearly 50,000 migrant children like Melissa have crossed the southwestern border on their own, an extraordinary new wave of immigration that has left authorities scrambling to open shelters and locate family members in the United States.”
- “The arrivals are creating joyous reunions across the country but also posing challenges for parents like Paredes, who paid thousands of dollars to smugglers to ferry her child to the United States and now must help her daughter ease into a new, unfamiliar life.”
Outside the Beltway
FAUCI SAYS MORE VACCINES, LESS RULES: “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci said on Sunday that he was open to relaxing indoor masking rules as more Americans get vaccinated against the virus,” the New York Times’s Abby Goodnough reports.
- “Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser for the pandemic, said that as vaccinations climb, ‘we do need to start being more liberal’ in terms of rules for wearing masks indoors, though he noted that the nation was still averaging about 43,000 cases of the virus daily.”
Meanwhile, the bodies of hundreds of coronavirus victims are still being stored in refrigerated trucks in New York, more than a year into the pandemic, our colleague Brittany Shammas reports.
‘WHAT WAS CHINA DOING?’: “In the fall of 2019, just before global borders closed, an international journalists’s association decided to canvass its members about a subject that kept coming up in informal conversations: What is China doing?,” the New York Times’s Ben Smith writes.
- “What it found was astonishing in its scope. The Chinese government was distributing versions of its propaganda newspaper China Daily in English — and Serbian. A Kenyan media group raised money from Chinese investors, then fired a columnist who wrote about China’s suppression of its Uyghur minority. Journalists in Peru faced intense social media criticism from combative Chinese government officials.”
- “What seemed, in each country, like an odd local anomaly looked, all told, like a vast strategy to create an alternative to a global news media dominated by outlets like the BBC and CNN, and to insert Chinese money, power and perspective into the media in almost every country in the world.”
- “But what is China planning to do with this new power?”
Global power
U.S. EXPRESSES ‘SERIOUS CONCERNS’ ABOUT VIOLENT CLASHES IN JERUSALEM: “National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday expressed ‘serious concerns’ to his Israeli counterpart about violent clashes in Jerusalem sparked by planned evictions of Palestinians from East Jerusalem," Reuters reports.
- “New confrontations broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police in parts of East Jerusalem on Sunday, including in Sheikh Jarrah and outside the walled Old City, as well as in Haifa. The clashes have been sparked by the planned evictions of several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem."
Lawmakers are also concerned:
OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE … TBD: “Biden and Iran’s leaders say they share a common goal: They both want to reenter the nuclear deal that Trump scrapped three years ago, restoring the bargain that Iran would keep sharp limits on its production of nuclear fuel in return for a lifting of sanctions that have choked its economy,” the New York Times’s Steven Erlanger and David E. Sanger report.
- “But after five weeks of shadow boxing in Vienna hotel rooms — where the two sides pass notes through European intermediaries — it has become clear that the old deal, strictly defined, does not work for either of them anymore, at least in the long run.”
- “Now, as negotiators engage again in Vienna, the Biden administration finds itself at a crucial decision point. Restoring the 2015 accord, with all its flaws, seems doable. But getting what Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has called a ‘longer and stronger’ accord — one that stops Iran from amassing nuclear material for generations, halts its missile tests and ends support of terrorist groups — looks as far away as ever.”
THE UNITED STATES OF CONFUSION: “Since the day he became president, Joe Biden has looked beyond the nation’s shores when discussing his strategy to combat the coronavirus,” our colleagues Dan Diamond and Tyler Pager write.
- “But almost four months later, [the president’s] vow to ‘restore U.S. leadership globally’ remains the subject of intense debate within the administration and of growing concern overseas.”
- “Diplomatic experts say the worsening outbreak offers Biden his greatest immediate opportunity to help the United States regain the global stature lost under his predecessor. Both China and Russia have pursued ‘vaccine diplomacy’ — leveraging their homegrown vaccine supplies in donations and deals — in bids to boost global public health but also to win favor with dozens of countries.”
- “But inside the Biden administration, there is confusion over which agency is leading the effort to craft the country’s global vaccination strategy, which has led to a fragmented rather than strategic approach. Five administration officials say there are too many players addressing the worldwide challenge, with not enough direction.”