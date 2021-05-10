There’s probably some of this at play for Trump, too. After all, he has run for office only twice and, the first time he did, he consistently beat the odds. No one thought he would win the nomination in 2016, and then he did. People thought Hillary Clinton would beat him easily in the general election, and she didn’t. He learned to distrust polling and predictions, an unusually justified response that clearly fit neatly into his preexisting sense that he could never allow himself to be seen as losing. In 2020, that instinct was exacerbated by a right-wing media eager to pander to his loyal base of support and systems like Ramsland’s that were focused on spreading conspiracy theories of benefit to Trump.