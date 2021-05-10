Slaughter's decision to take maternity leave last year was very different from how she handled the arrival of her third child, Pippa, in 2018. Nine days after giving birth, she appeared in front of the Senate for a confirmation hearing, while her husband held her baby and her two other children sat in the front row behind her. Slaughter was confirmed the day Pippa turned a month old, and she brought the baby to the office with her for several months as she got up and running. But she worried at the time about what kind of precedent or example that was setting for others at the agency.