“This was uncharted territory,” Slaughter, now the agency’s acting chairwoman, said in an interview. “Which meant there was no example from which to draw. And it also meant that the decision I made was important because it would set a precedent, not just for me, but for other people in my position, and send a message to the staff at my agency and elsewhere.”
She hoped her example would help others at the agency weighing parental leave options.
After long supporting robust parental leave policies, Slaughter recognized the opportunity before her. So shortly before she gave birth in May 2020, she sent a memo to agency detailing her plans to take parental leave for several months. She would not participate in most votes or meetings, she wrote. Her staff would continue working, and she asked for “patience and understanding” as they navigated the transition.
“I sincerely hope that everyone in the agency feels supported in taking the leave to which you are entitled, and please know you will always have my backing as you navigate these difficult decisions in the way that works best for you and your family,” she wrote in the memo, according to a copy reviewed by The Technology 202.
Slaughter said the need to take time to deal with family situations – whether a sick parent or a school-aged child – has become more pronounced during the pandemic.
“I think everyone gets caught sometimes between responsibilities they care about, and it's challenging to navigate,” she said in a phone interview, while simultaneously searching for a bagel her child lost in a car seat.
Slaughter's memo highlights the continued challenges for women in the highest ranks of industry and government weighing parental leave options.
As more women rise in the ranks of the federal government and corporate worlds, they're increasingly confronting similar decisions about how to balance both their family and work responsibilities. And there's not always a playbook to follow.
Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) in 2018 became the first senator to give birth while in office, and her infant became the first baby allowed on the Senate floor when she was 10 days old. And Marissa Mayer, former CEO of Yahoo, faced backlash for her decision to take less than a month of maternity leave after giving birth to twin girls in 2015.
These high-profile decisions come amid a broader debate about paid parental leave in the United States, which is the only wealthy nation without paid parental leave. Since October 2020, federal employees are eligible for up 12 weeks of paid parental leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act. And Democrats are ramping up efforts to expand options. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) introduced draft legislation including universal paid family and medical leave, my colleague Alexandra Ellerbeck reported. It's also a priority in President Biden's spending and tax plan.
Slaughter wasn't totally offline for her 2020 maternity leave, and in August, she even testified virtually in front of Congress with her daughter laying on her chest. She considered having her husband care for her in another room, but she knew she would be distracted if she were crying or needed to eat during the hearing.
“For me the least distracting thing was letting her sleep and hang out on me, and then I could testify and that was a worthwhile and important thing to do,” Slaughter said.
Slaughter said that appearance was an outlier during her leave. She voted a few times and issued a few statements, but primarily she did not participate in the FTC's work while on leave.
Slaughter has made different decisions with her older children.
Slaughter's decision to take maternity leave last year was very different from how she handled the arrival of her third child, Pippa, in 2018. Nine days after giving birth, she appeared in front of the Senate for a confirmation hearing, while her husband held her baby and her two other children sat in the front row behind her. Slaughter was confirmed the day Pippa turned a month old, and she brought the baby to the office with her for several months as she got up and running. But she worried at the time about what kind of precedent or example that was setting for others at the agency.
Slaughter wrote in her 2020 memo she hoped agency employees felt supported in making different decisions about leave with each child, as she did.
“That was the right choice for me in that moment, but it was not an easy choice,” Slaughter said in the interview.
Dartmouth University’s medical school accused 17 students of cheating in virtual exams, but critics say the evidence is flimsy.
The school transformed into a battlefield over online surveillance after officials said students activity on Canvas, an online learning system, showed they had cheated, the New York Times’ Natasha Singer and Aaron Krolik report. But Canvas was not designed for administrators to forensically analyze student behavior, and seven of the 17 students have successfully had their cases dismissed.
The other 10 students have been expelled or have faced other consequences. Nine have pleaded guilty, though some say they were pressured to do so and have appealed.
“If other schools follow the precedent that Dartmouth is setting here, any student can be accused based on the flimsiest technical evidence,” Cooper Quintin, senior staff technologist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said. Instructure, which owns Canvas, did not respond to requests for comment.
YouTube TV escalated its feud with streaming hardware maker Roku.
YouTube moved to include its TV streaming service in its main YouTube app, after negotiations between Google-owned YouTube and Roku over the YouTube TV's presence on Roku devices broke down last week. Roku responded by accusing the company of engaging in “predatory business practices," The Verge’s Chris Welch reports.
The disagreement between Google and Roku spilled into the open last month after Roku warned its customers that YouTube TV could leave the platform because of the anticompetitive terms Google was seeking.
Google told The Verge that it’s “still working to come to an agreement with Roku to ensure continued access to YouTube TV for our mutual customers,” and it added the YouTube TV app remains usable for those who already have it installed.
The Biden administration joined a pledge to root out extremist content online.
The nonbinding document calls for governments to work together to counter online extremism, including with new regulation.
In a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that “the United States will not take steps that would violate the freedoms of speech and association protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, nor violate people’s reasonable expectations of privacy.”
- The Atlantic Council hosts an event on social media companies’ reaction to extremist content on their platforms on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
- Acting FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, acting FTC chair Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau acting director Dave Uejio discuss consumer protection at a National Association of Attorneys General conference along with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
- The Senate Commerce Committee meets to consider the Endless Frontier Act and the nomination of tech critic Lina Khan to be a Federal Trade Commissioner on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
