To answer the first question, Catalist estimates that about 14 percent of 2020 voters had never cast a ballot before. About that same number had never voted in a presidential race in their states before, meaning that they had either voted in 2018 or were casting new ballots in states to which they’d moved. (This comports with the finding that the density of new voters was higher in states that have seen bigger increases in their populations.) About two-thirds of those new voters were under the age of 30, reflecting to some extent young people who were able to vote for the first time.