Notice that one of these courts is similar in size to the U.S. Supreme Court but produces markedly more decisions: the French Constitutional Council. It must rule on all appeals (unlike the U.S. court, which can choose which cases to decide) and meet a strict, short deadline. Not surprisingly, each case receives a terse ruling. The Supreme Court’s opinions, by contrast, are long and analytically complex — averaging more than 5,000 words per majority opinion — and including separate opinions in over 80 percent of cases. This comparison is instructive, highlighting the price of greater productivity with only nine justices. If the court moved to a system like the French Constitutional Council, it might undermine its ability to effectively communicate its decisions.