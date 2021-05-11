The reason Stefanik is poised to ascend to the House Republican leadership is specifically because the current occupant of that position, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), has been holding firm on the fact that Biden won fairly. This has been positioned as unhelpfully divisive for the caucus, necessitating her ouster from leadership. The choice to replace her, though, isn’t another member of the caucus who has quietly acknowledged that Biden won. (Even though, as our Aaron Blake pointed out, Republicans generally don’t claim that Cheney’s wrong.) Instead, she’ll likely be replaced by Stefanik, who has publicly refused to accept that reality.