What did Brazilian protesters think they were “authorizing” on May 1? The protesters mostly aimed to support Bolsonaro against other democratic leaders. Brazil’s mayors, governors, members of Congress, the Supreme Court and some of Bolsonaro’s own health ministers (he has had four during the pandemic) have had conflicts with the president over his covid-19 vaccine skepticism, opposition to social distancing and embrace of hydroxychloroquine as a “cure.” Although the newest health minister has ramped up efforts to import vaccines, Bolsonaro continues to downplay the pandemic and fight social distancing.