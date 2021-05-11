The Food and Drug Administration has cleared the vaccine for emergency use in children as young as 12.
Late yesterday afternoon, the agency said the two-shot regimen is safe and effective for younger adolescents — a decision that had been anticipated by many parents and pediatricians, Carolyn Y. Johnson reports. Tomorrow, expert advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to recommend how it should be used for children ages 12 through 15.
The vaccine could start being administered to this age group — which includes nearly 17 million kids — as soon as the CDC director signs off on the recommendation.
“The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, already authorized for adolescents 16 and older, was the first to be tested in younger adolescents,” Carolyn writes. “The FDA’s decision will provide a potential path for other vaccine-makers to follow, most of which have launched or plan to initiate trials of their vaccines in teenagers and younger children.”
Pfizer’s shot appears to be even more effective in teenagers.
The FDA based its authorization on a 2,300-person trial of kids between 12 and 15 years old. When researchers measured antibody levels triggered by the shots, they found stronger immune response in the teens than those found in young adults.
“There were 16 cases of covid-19 in the trial, all of them among adolescents who received a placebo, suggesting the regimen offered similar protection to younger recipients as it does to adults,” Carolyn writes.
Robert W. Frenck Jr., the researcher who led the adolescent trial at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, said the trial showed the vaccine offers robust protection given the number of children who became ill in the placebo arm.
“That really points out how much covid there is in the adolescent community,” Frenck told Carolyn.
Teens have borne heavy costs from coronavirus lockdowns.
Teens represent only a tiny fraction of overall coronavirus deaths in the United States. Out of more than half a million fatalities, 282 were among children 17 and younger. That’s 0.05 percent of all coronavirus deaths.
Yet millions of teenagers spent most of the academic year without in-person access to teachers or daily interactions with their peers, instead offered only virtual learning in roughly one-third of school districts around the U.S. This was the case in many large, politically liberal areas such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Northern Virginia, where schools returned only partially to in-person leaning this spring — even after teachers were vaccinated.
Ahh, oof and ouch
AHH: For three consecutive days, fewer than 40,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported daily in the U.S.
The country has seen a 21 percent decline in new coronavirus cases over the past week, according to The Post's tracker. Not only that, but the daily death toll has been slowly but steadily ticking downward. An average of 662 people die each day from the illness, down 6 percent from a week earlier.
The warmer weather is probably one factor in the positive trends, but experts say the overwhelming cause is the growing share of the population that has been partially or fully vaccinated against the virus.
Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health:
OOF: The CDC has struggled to quickly update its guidance based on the latest scientific findings.
Experts told Stat News's Nicholas Florko they think the agency has struggled to take advantage of the latest scientific findings to communicate as rapidly as possible with the American public. And when the guidance is issued, it tends to be overly cautious.
“Even defenders of the CDC’s approach admitted that the agency has been conservative, and at times slow,” Nicholas writes.
“I admit it is a conservative approach, and they have historically always been very conservative,” said Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, who largely defended the CDC and insisted that the agency has followed the science.
Nicholas lists some examples:
- Nearly a year ago, scientists were beginning to conclude that the possibility of surface transmission of the virus was wildly overblown. The CDC didn't update its guidance on the matter until last month.
- The CDC didn't outline activities vaccinated people can safely undertake until three months after shots had been going into arms. And its mask guidance was so conservative it prompted a primetime rant by Trevor Noah.
OUCH: Novavax is unlikely to seek emergency use authorization for its vaccine for at least two more months.
The 34-year-old Maryland biotechnology company that has never successfully launched a vaccine faces a world impatient for more coronavirus shots to quell a pandemic — but the wait isn’t over, Carolyn Y. Johnson writes.
“Novavax, bolstered by $1.6 billion in federal funding, is unlikely to seek emergency use authorization for its experimental coronavirus vaccine in the United States until July at the earliest, the company announced on its quarterly earnings call,” Carolyn writes.
Carolyn had reported earlier in the day that the filing was delayed by manufacturing regulatory issues.
“As supplies of three authorized coronavirus vaccines have increased in the United States, the role of the Novavax vaccine domestically remains unclear,” she writes.
“But the company’s shots, shown to be about 90 percent effective in a 15,000-person United Kingdom trial, could fill an urgent global need — an easy-to-store vaccine that could help bolster strained supplies as the pandemic rages. However, that depends on the company earning regulatory clearance and scaling up manufacturing.”
Shots and states
Students at public colleges will be required to get vaccinated.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced yesterday that the State University of New York and the City University of New York will require coronavirus vaccinations for students returning this fall, Politico reports. The order assumes the federal government gives full approval to the vaccines.
“If you must have a vaccine, get it now if you have to get it anyway," Cuomo said. "I also encourage private schools to do the same thing. Let’s make a global statement — you cannot go back to school in September unless you have a vaccine. That will be a major motivation to get the vaccine."
Kentucky is giving lottery tickets to adults who get the vaccine.
Kentuckians who get their first or second dose at a participating Kroger or Walmart can get a coupon for a Kentucky lottery ticket, the Associated Press reports.
“Some 225,000 coupons are available for the Kentucky Cash Ball through May 21, which has a top prize of $225,000,” the AP writes. “Customers have until June 1 to redeem their coupons.”
“If you if you want to take advantage, get out there and get it,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “It’d be great if we had 225,000 More Kentuckians vaccinated in those next couple of weeks; it’s just an effort to get us closer to getting enough people vaccinated to get out of this.”
Health care highlights
The Biden administration is adding “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to categories protected by federal anti-discrimination law.
The change applies to Title X of civil rights law and pertains to health-care providers and other organizations that receive funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, Amy Goldstein reports.
“The Biden administration said Monday it would provide protections against discrimination in health care based on gender identity and sexual orientation, reversing a policy of its predecessors that had been a priority for social conservatives and had infuriated civil liberties advocates,” Amy writes.
“The reversal is the latest step Biden officials are taking to reorient the federal government’s posture on health care, the environment and other policy areas away from the conservative cast of the Trump era, replacing it with a more progressive stance.”
A study suggests Medicaid-eligible women only rarely use abortion for child-spacing.
The study, published in the Journal of Primary Care and Community Health, suggests that when a woman's first pregnancy ends in abortion, it decreases the likelihood any subsequent pregnancy will result in birth. It was written by scholars with the Charlotte Lozier Institute, an anti-abortion research group.
The researchers studied pregnancy outcomes among more than 4 million Medicaid-eligible women and girls over 13 years of age from 1999-2014. The study identified any possible sequence of a birth, followed by an abortion, followed by a birth within up to five consecutive pregnancies and found 1 percent could have used abortion for child spacing.