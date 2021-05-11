Analysis: British elections send a message to Trump, GOP and Biden’s Democrats
If Donald Trump were at all self-reflective, he would probably be kicking himself right now as he surveys the results of last week’s British elections. Through his mistakes and obstinance in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, he might conclude that he kicked away his chance to serve a second term in the White House.
These were the first elections in Britain since Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019, and Johnson’s Conservative Party came out winning, both in local races and in a signature victory in a working-class, parliamentary district in northeastern England long held by the Labour Party.
Johnson, like Trump, mishandled the early stages of the pandemic. Like the former U.S. president, he contracted covid-19 but had a far worse case, having been hospitalized and in intensive care for a time. But his later handling of the pandemic was less uneven, and this year Britain stepped farther and faster in administering vaccinations than other European nations. It helped.
More than 1 million Americans have signed up for ACA health plans during special enrollment, Biden says
More than 1 million Americans have signed up for Affordable Care Act health plans during a special pandemic-era enrollment period that began Feb. 15, Biden said in a statement Tuesday.
“That’s one million more Americans who now have the peace of mind that comes from having health insurance,” Biden said. “One million more Americans who don’t have to lie awake at night worrying about what happens if they or one of their family members gets sick.”
He also used the milestone to urge Congress to “act quickly” to pass the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which includes aid to make it cheaper for moderate-income families to buy health insurance, among many other provisions.
Ordinarily, the federal ACA insurance marketplace is open mainly during an annual enrollment season — a six-week period near the end of the year during the Trump administration. The rest of the year, consumers have been able to buy an ACA health plan only if they secured special federal permission because of a major change in life circumstances, such as the birth of a child, a move or a lost job.
Last spring, many health policy experts and consumer-health advocates pressed President Donald Trump to throw the doors wide open to HealthCare.gov as the economic dislocation resulting from the pandemic was starting to cost people their jobs and the health benefits that came with them. Trump refused, and he refused again to leave the insurance marketplace open longer late last year.
Days after he was sworn into office in January, Biden directed health officials to reopen the online federal insurance marketplace for three months, until mid-May.
Fauci, other top administration officials to testify on covid response before Senate panel
Several of the Biden administration’s leading officials tasked with combating the coronavirus — including Anthony S. Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser — are scheduled to appear Tuesday on Capitol Hill to update lawmakers on their efforts.
Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and three other officials are listed as witnesses for a hearing by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.
Also scheduled to appear: Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; David Kessler, chief science officer for covid response at the Department of Health and Human Services; and Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration.
Biden to meet virtually with bipartisan group of governors on ‘best practices’ for vaccinations
Biden plans to meet virtually Tuesday with a bipartisan group of six governors to discuss “best practices” of their states’ vaccination programs as the administration seeks to meet its goal of getting at least 70 percent of adults partially vaccinated by July 4.
The meeting, which the White House says will be live-streamed, comes as the pace of vaccinations has slowed nationally and significant variations have emerged among states in the percentage of their populations receiving the shots.
“The bipartisan group will share with the president some best practices on promoting access to vaccination, building confidence in vaccines and ensuring that everyone is reached in the vaccination response,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday. “He will also acknowledge the instrumental role Democrats, Republicans and independents have played in the vaccination efforts thus far, including helping deliver 220 million shots in the first 100 days of his presidency.”
According to Psaki, the participating governors will include Republicans Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Spencer Cox of Utah and Mike DeWine of Ohio; and Democrats Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Janet Mills of Maine and Tim Walz of Minnesota.
Some of the states represented are among the leaders in vaccination rates, and some have tried innovative strategies to reach greater percentages of their populations.
Maine, for example, is providing free fishing and hunting licenses and free entrance to state parks to those who get shots.
Fact Checker: Rental to Rep. Kevin McCarthy violated condo bylaws
“Frank [Luntz] has been a friend of mine for more than 30 years. … I’ve rented a room from Frank for a couple of months, but don’t worry, I’m back to — going back to where I normally am, on my couch in my office. But, yes, we pay fair market rate.”
— House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), in an interview on “Fox & Friends,” May 4
Last week, The Fact Checker revealed that the “room” that McCarthy rented from prominent pollster Frank Luntz for at least two months was in a 7,000-square-foot space — a combination of four penthouse apartments. It turns out that the bylaws of the condo building, Clara Barton at Penn Quarter, specifically prohibit condo owners from renting anything less than the entire space — and for not less than six months.
White House says Biden will release updated health information this year
Biden in his first months in office has signed sweeping legislation, reoriented U.S. foreign policy and approved stacks of executive orders.
One thing he hasn’t done: gone to the doctor.
The oldest president in U.S. history has yet to get a checkup — or release an update to the three-page medical summary that was last provided to the public some 17 months ago. A White House spokesman said that more up-to-date information will be released “soon” and, when pressed, said Biden would have a checkup later this year.
Former CEO Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia GOP governor nomination after last challenger concedes
RICHMOND — Former private-equity chief Glenn Youngkin became the Republican nominee for Virginia governor Monday night after his closest rival, business executive Pete Snyder, conceded while votes were still being tabulated.
The two candidates, both of whom embraced the politics of former president Donald Trump, had been the leaders throughout the day of a complicated, ranked-choice balloting process that slowly whittled down the field from seven contenders.
“I am prepared to lead, excited to serve and profoundly humbled by the trust the people have placed in me,” Youngkin tweeted later Monday night. “Virginians have made it clear that they are ready for a political outsider with proven business experience to bring real change in Richmond.”
Grievance, rebellion and burned bridges: Tracing Josh Hawley’s path to the insurrection
LEXINGTON, Mo. — Joshua Hawley was 13 years old, living comfortably as the son of a bank president, when his parents gave him a book about political conservatism for Christmas.
Hawley became enamored with the ideology. He began writing columns for the local newspaper that seethed with resentment against the political power structure. Even domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh’s bombing of a federal building, killing 168 people, sparked him to speak up for groups that express anger toward the government.
“Many of the people who populate these movements are not radical right-wing pro-assault weapons freaks as they were stereotyped in the aftermath of the Oklahoma City bombing,” he wrote.
Texas’s population boom should be a boon to Democrats. But Republicans are reaping the gains.
SAN MARCOS, Tex. — In a fast-growing city in a fast-growing state, Yvonne Flores-Cale is typical of the population surge that is transforming Texas.
The native Midwesterner is relatively young, Hispanic and politically left of center. She has lived in Kyle — a booming suburb just south of Austin, on the edge of Texas’s famed Hill Country — only for a decade but has watched as the surrounding county has morphed from red to purple to a pale shade of blue.
Last year, she won a seat on the City Council, and she sees herself as part of a broader wave that will ultimately crest in the state legislature and Congress, washing away incumbents she regards as more reflective of the state’s past than its future.
West Virginia’s Capito emerges as central figure as Democrats, Republicans seek infrastructure deal
Six years after a landslide at Yeager Airport sent dirt and debris tumbling into the valley below, the runways at this hilltop transportation hub in Charleston, W.Va., still could use some upgrades.
The need for the new investment was obvious to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who donned a hard hat and toured the airport to see some of its other ongoing construction projects in March. “A lot of our infrastructure is falling apart,” she told local reporters at the time.
Now, the fate of those improvements in West Virginia and around the country may well rest on her shoulders. As she returns to Washington, Capito, 67, has emerged as the GOP’s front-line voice in the high-stakes congressional debate over infrastructure.