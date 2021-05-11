Even as that rollout began, though, the shape of the pandemic had already shifted dramatically. By March 17 — when the government started distributing the stimulus payments — some 40 million Americans had already been vaccinated against the virus. Relative to the middle of January, when the number of new cases each day was at its peak, new case totals were down about 70 percent and deaths down 60 percent. By late April, nearly 100 million people were fully vaccinated, and the number of cases and deaths each day had also dropped substantially.