The 2020 presidential election ended six months ago. It has dominated Republican politics ever since. As Senate Democrats mark up their version of the House's election reform bill, supporters are sounding more anxious and desperate about the situation facing them without it, imagining “minority rule” by Republicans that they will never be in a position to reverse unless they federalize most election laws and prevent how GOP-led states can change them.
Those states have already changed their laws, though, or are in the final stages of changing them. Trump has latched onto countless baseless theories of how the election was stolen from him, from trivia such as the number of “bellwether counties” he won (“18 of 19”) to his confusion that Democrats did better after ballots from urban and suburban precincts got counted.
Republican state legislators, who have shared best practices and model bills, have focused more on taking power away from localities run by Democrats. In the absence of voter fraud claims, the party has focused on how to make sure only “legal votes” are cast, clarifying that any votes cast without rules approved by state legislatures were illegal and technically unconstitutional. The Founders said that “the state legislatures” determine election rules; in their litigation and legislation, Republicans have argued that ballots cast under emergency pandemic procedures that state legislators didn't sign off on were functionally illegal.
“There are election irregularities and an unconstitutional overreach, which is why I objected to certain states,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) told the Washington Examiner this week, explaining why she voted not to accept election results from Arizona and Pennsylvania. (She also has advanced false accusations about Georgia's vote.)
Democrats don't currently have the votes to pass H.R. 1, which would eliminate or neuter the state-level laws they're worried about. Those laws have already begun to reshape the electorate; were the 2020 election run again today, several voting practices that were allowed last year would be illegal today. In several states, the number of votes cast by methods since eliminated or banned by legislators was comparable to the final margin between Biden and Trump.
Georgia. Last year, to ease pressure on polling places and on voters who couldn't easily or safely reach them, Atlanta's Fulton County launched two “mobile voting units,” buses that functioned as fully staffed voting booths. For a cost of around $750,000, the county collected 11,200 votes across both buses, which stopped in different Atlanta locations at times announced by the county in advance. Joe Biden would go on to carry the county with 73 percent of the vote.
The new law grounded those buses, mandating that mobile voting stations “shall only be used in emergencies declared by the Governor.” It also altered the state's provisional ballot rules, requiring voters who show up to the wrong polling place before 5 p.m. to relocate and find their real polling place before 7 p.m. Voters arriving at the wrong precincts tend to cast most provisional ballots, which must be validated after the election; 11,120 valid provisional ballots were cast in the state last year, breaking about 2-to-1 for Biden over Trump. Combined, the ballots cast by both methods are nearly double the margin by which Biden won Georgia.
Texas. Hours before Election Day last year, nearly 127,000 people in Houston's Harris County waited to hear whether their votes would count. They'd taken advantage of a new drive-through voting system, put in place by then-county clerk Christopher Hollins, a Democrat. A group of Republicans sued to toss their ballots, arguing that “unless stopped, illegal votes will be cast and counted in direct violation of the Texas Election Code and the United States Constitution.”
A Republican-appointed judge threw out that case, but the election bills moving closer to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk would have prevented Harris from ever setting up the drive-through sites. The Senate version of the bill requires early voting to take place in a “stationary structure,” then specifies a few locations that wouldn't count: “a tent or other temporary movable structure or a parking garage, parking lot, or similar facility designed primarily for motor vehicles.” That, says Hollins, would have made the drive-in vote impossible, and it was non-White voters and voters under 40, who disproportionately used drive-through voting, who would have been most affected.
“We often heard stories of women who voted drive-through because their children were in the car with them or who were caretakers for their parents and didn't want to expose themselves to covid-19,” Hollins said. One in 10 Harris County voters had taken advantage of a system that won't be legal going forward, unless the legislation is unexpectedly altered before Abbott signs it.
Florida. Republicans initially pointed to Florida as a 2020 outlier, a case of best practices being followed and a result coming out quickly. By processing early votes before Election Day, Florida avoided the problem that caused so much Republican paranoia in Pennsylvania: A slow count of Democratic-leaning ballots that came in after Trump led in more promptly counted Republican areas.
“In Florida, you can check online to see if your vote is being counted, and if your signature matched,” Sen. Rick Scott (R) told The Trailer shortly after the election, as he geared up to help Republicans in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff.
The state's GOP quickly joined the effort to change election laws anyway, targeting drop boxes, which about 1.5 million Floridians used to cast ballots last year. Mobile drop boxes, in use last year, are now banned. Drop boxes at county election offices may be open for 24 hours, but drop boxes elsewhere must be closed when the polls are closed, and failure to adhere to that will lead to $25,000 fines for election offices. That will make ballot access more complicated in big cities; the county election office in Miami-Dade County, for example, is in Doral, a ways from Miami's major population centers.
Wisconsin. Through at least January 2023, Democrats control the governor's office in Madison, with power to veto any new election laws that don't get bipartisan support. The GOP legislature's bills aren't at all likely to become law, but they set out what a new Republican governor could sign before the next presidential election.
One bill would prevent ballot-collection events any time before the final two weeks leading up to an election; that would have prevented Democracy in the Park, a September 2020 event organized by election officials in Dane County, the state's Democratic stronghold, where 10,813 ballots were collected. One would prohibit election officials from filling in missing (but known) voter information on absentee ballots, which was used to complete more than 5,000 mail-in ballots from Dane and Milwaukee County. We know the total from those counties for a simple reason: The Trump campaign sued to get them disqualified, as it sued to get the Democracy in the Park ballots tossed.
Michigan. For a few days in November, Trump and other Republicans pressured members of the state Board of Canvassers to reject the certified vote, potentially sending the election into court. Aaron Van Langevelde, a GOP member of the board, voted to certify the election; two months later, the state GOP opted not to nominate him for a new term. Although Van Langevelde's replacement praised his “integrity,” the conditions for a deadlock if one party doesn't want to certify election results remain, and are not being altered by the various election bills the state's GOP wants to get passed as ballot language if it can't survive a gubernatorial veto. (Michigan's unique ballot measure system allows a state legislature to pass ballot measure language into law without an election if enough voters have signed on to get the language onto the ballot.)
Some of these post-election changes have been specific and tailored to each state, and to the questions Trump and Republican voters raised after November, when they tried to prove that Democrats had stolen the election. Other changes come from the theory that Republican voters could have done more last year to stop the Democrats, such as Texas's proposal to empower poll watchers — partisan volunteers with the power to challenge a voter's validity. If today's proposals had been in place last year, poll watchers could have videotaped voters they deemed suspicious, and local officials wouldn't have had the ability to stop them. “We would not have been able to eject poll watchers for bad behavior,” said Harris County's Hollins.
Florida, Texas, and the rest of the states re-fighting 2020 would also have prevented an election tactic that its proponents were proud of last year: philanthropic grants for local election officials. As the pandemic bit down, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg poured $350 million into the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which offered grants to election officials who said they were not ready to open the polls under lockdown conditions.
The grants were popular with election officials, partisan and nonpartisan, with big, urbanized places such as Texas's Harris County and Florida's Palm Beach County collecting millions of dollars and using them to upgrade machines or buy protective gear for poll workers. But after the election, they emerged as another potential villain in the story of why Trump lost. At CPAC, where Trump made his only public political speech since leaving the presidency, multiple panels discussed a Time magazine cover package on the “shadow campaign” to save the 2020 election, ironically noting that there was a “conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes,” just not the one Trump was talking about.
The irony has been lost in the months since the story ran. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) proudly announced that “Zuckerbucks” were no longer welcome in Florida, joining other Republicans who have prevented private money from ever again going to election officials. Had this rule been in place last year, elections in big counties could have been underfunded by hundreds of millions of dollars. If Trump runs for president again in 2024, it'll be on rules he inspired, and asked for.
Reading list
Why Republicans in a pro-Trump swing state made voting harder for next time.
“Eric Adams says he has something to prove. Becoming mayor might help,” by Astead W. Herndon
The rise of the ex-cop with endless notebooks.
“The making of a myth,” by Emma Brown, Aaron C. Davis, Jon Swaine and Josh Dawsey
From a hangar in Texas to the halls of Congress to a fairground in Phoenix.
“How corporate PACs are plotting to ‘move beyond’ January 6,” by Judd Legum
Inside the meetings where donors are learning how to support election conspiracy theorists again.
Swing-state disarray for Democrats seeking competitive open seats.
“Andrew Yang's insider campaign,” by Clare Malone
Being a good candidate that people like: An underrated strategy.
In the states
Former Carlyle Group CEO Glenn Youngkin secured the Virginia GOP's gubernatorial nomination on Monday after the state's experimental, 39-location, ranked-choice convention vote put him ahead of businessman Pete Snyder. Youngkin, who'd never run for office before, led in each round of the vote, adding more to his total as weaker candidates were eliminated, crossing the threshold after second-choice votes for state Del. Kirk Cox and state Sen. Amanda Chase were redistributed.
“Virginians have made it clear that they are ready for a political outsider with proven business experience to bring real change in Richmond,” Youngkin tweeted after his victory.
Virginia's Republicans have alternated between primaries and conventions from cycle to cycle. Years ago, the conventional wisdom was that a higher-turnout primary boosted more moderate candidates. As the party's base has grown more conservative, losing votes in the D.C. suburbs while adding them in Appalachia, that stopped being true; 2017 gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie nearly lost his nomination to right-wing county official Corey Stewart, and one year later, Stewart grabbed the party's U.S. Senate nomination.
This year, 30,566 delegates cast ballots, fewer than had signed up for the convention, and conservative candidates won the vast majority of votes. Eighty-six percent of the first-round vote went to Youngkin, Snyder, Chase, or to three lesser-known conservatives who also ran to the right, like Trump administration veteran Sergio de la Peña. The rest went to Cox, who took hits during the campaign for a 2018 deal that expanded Medicaid in the state, made when he was speaker of the House. (Cox's Republicans added work requirements to the deal, which Democrats scrapped when they took control in 2019.)
Youngkin out-campaigned and outspent, the field. He spent $6 million of his own money, raising more than $1.5 million on top of that, and defining himself early as a conservative outsider who was the sole candidate in the race praised by Donald Trump. (One of his ads used footage of Trump mentioning Youngkin and the “great” Carlyle Group at a White House event.) He and Snyder, at times, seemed to be in a race to take advantage of the issues bubbling up for conservative voters, from “big tech” (“I'll fine big tech companies that silence Virginians”) to voter ID; he also displayed a knack for finding new issues, as when he seized on a bureaucratic discussion of the state's math standards to warn that Democrats might try to get rid of accelerated math for high-schoolers.
He also benefited from not being Chase, a Trump supporter who participated in the Jan. 6 protest of the election certification and was seen by Democrats as their best possible opponent. Youngkin, with some political alliances but no record to defend, campaigned with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and hired Axiom Strategies, which made Cruz a presidential contender, to help him win the nomination.
Democrats will pick their nominee in a June 8 primary, with former governor Terry McAuliffe leading in every poll and lapping his rivals in fundraising. He had two reactions to Youngkin's win: One in which he invoked Trump three times (“Glenn Youngkin has gone all in on Trump's most dangerous, divisive conspiracy theories”) and one, after Trump officially endorsed Youngkin, that hit the same notes.
“Glenn Youngkin spent his campaign fawning all over Donald Trump, and now Trump has returned the favor by wholeheartedly endorsing him,” McAuliffe said. “Virginians have rejected Donald Trump's hate, conspiracy theories, and dangerous lies at every turn, and we're going to do it again to his handpicked, extreme right-wing candidate Glenn Youngkin this November.”
Virginia Republicans also nominated Del. Jason Miyares for attorney general and former delegate Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor; Sears is the party's second Black nominee for the job and its second female nominee.
In New York City, former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia nabbed the endorsement of the New York Times, a coup for a candidate who had not broken through even as a rival, Andrew Yang, kept saying he wanted to hire her. The Times backed Christine Quinn in the Democrats' 2013 primary, which did not save the former city council speaker's flailing campaign. But Quinn was an early favorite who kept losing support; Garcia has polled in the single digits, an afterthought to the flashy Yang campaign, the moderate campaign of Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, and the struggling effort by Comptroller Scott Stringer to get past a former volunteer's accusation of sexual harassment.
“Voters will have to come to their own conclusions,” the editorial board wrote.
While boosting Garcia, the paper did some damage to former HUD secretary Shaun Donovan and former Citi executive Ray McGuire, both of whom were lost on a question about the current cost of housing in Brooklyn. Asked by Mara Gay what the “median sales price” for a home in the borough was, Donovan guessed $100,000, while McGuire guessed “somewhere in the $80,000 to $90,000 range.” The real number: $900,000. (Garcia guessed $800,000.)
Ad watch
Melanie Stansbury, “Always.” House Democrats who narrowly lost reelection in 2020, or who came close to losing, frequently blamed two factors: the adoption of the “defund the police” slogan by criminal justice reform advocates and allies, and the slowness with which Democrats' main campaign groups rebutted Republican attacks on the issue. In New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, Republican state Sen. Mark Moores has attacked Stansbury, a Democratic state legislator, for supporting the activist-written BREATHE Act, which hasn't been introduced in Congress but would end federal police grants. Two weeks after Moores went on the air with that, Stansbury's rebuttal reflects those post-2020 regrets: A retired cop says Stansbury “delivered the tools we need to fight violent crime in Albuquerque.”
Jack Ciattarelli, “Gone.” A runner-up in the 2017 GOP gubernatorial primary, Ciattarelli was the first Republican to challenge Gov. Phil Murphy (D) in this election, and has stuck to the argument that Murphy was too out of touch to manage the state through the pandemic. “Gone are our favorite pizza places, our salons, the corner bakery,” Ciattarelli says, contrasting his family's business history with the “Wall Street” experience of Murphy. “Gone are the jobs they provided and the people who worked there.”
Pete Snyder, “Corrupt Union Bosses.” On his way out of Virginia's GOP gubernatorial primary, Snyder bought an ad that could have previewed his argument against Democratic poll leader Terry McAuliffe: He didn't fight to reopen schools. “Politician Terry McAuliffe stood silent,” says a female narrator, asking whether support from teachers' unions explains why McAuliffe, who has not held a political office since leaving Richmond in 2018, did not fight for schools to return to in-person teaching. Virginia's one-term rule puts Republicans in a tricky position if McAuliffe wins next month: How to frame the popular ex-governor as an unpopular incumbent.
Terry McAuliffe, “Requel.” The Democrat Snyder and other candidates expect to grab the party's nomination in next month's primary launched his campaign with a promise of billions in new education funding, and has continued to focus on the question of how school-age Virginians will recover from covid-19 and lockdowns. McAuliffe has frequently stepped back in his advertising, and that style continues here, with mother and activist Requel McKeever saying she trusts the Democrat to help children make up for the year at home. “There is no other way to make up for what our kids have lost,” she says.
Clean Virginia, “Jennifer Carroll Foy for Governor.” The former Democratic delegate has gotten six figures in campaign donations from Clean Virginia, an environmental group that's also running this spot to thank her for legislation that requires that Dominion, the state's major power provider, to clean up coal ash. The goal, with early voting underway: Convince liberals who are comfortable with McAuliffe that Carroll Foy also has the gravitas to win.
Poll watch
Do you support the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom? (Berkeley IGS, 10,289 California voters)
No: 49% (+4 since February)
Yes: 36%
Voters have cooled on the idea of removing Gov. Newsom since his tumble in the polls this winter, when the recall got momentum. The state’s economy has improved since February and shutdowns have been rolled back; Newsom also has announced a plan to distribute relief checks from the state’s budget surplus, although that wasn’t known when this poll was taken. Recall proponents simply haven't broken through outside conservative areas, with support at 39 percent in San Diego County and at 45 percent in Orange County — two population centers that have shifted left since backing the 2003 recall of Gov. Gray Davis by a landslide.
None of the GOP's contenders have broken through, either, with 2018 GOP nominee John Cox and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer polling at 22 percent each when voters were asked which Newsom alternative they might support. Former congressman Doug Ose was just behind, at 14 percent. Far behind them, with just 6 percent of voters inclined to support her, was Caitlyn Jenner, whose run has attracted plenty of media attention but little support, and who has done just two TV interviews and no public events since announcing last month. Seventy-six percent of all voters say they would not consider backing Jenner, a number that includes 62 percent of Republicans. By contrast, no more than 15 percent of Republicans say they'd rule out voting for Cox, Faulconer or Ose.
Do you favor or oppose allowing illegal immigrants to get some type of limited driver’s license? (Monmouth, 706 New Jersey adults)
Favor: 57% (+24 since 2009)
Oppose: 41% (-21)
How much has New Jersey, a blue state that is open to electing Republican governors, changed since the state's last Democratic governor faced reelection? Twelve years ago, the ideas of letting noncitizens enroll in the state college system, get in-state tuition rates, or obtain licenses that would let them drive legally were wildly unpopular. Support for each idea is higher now, with anti-immigrant sentiment falling since 2009. Most voters say that “immigration,” left undefined, is a serious problem, but a smaller minority of voters now say immigration has been bad for New Jersey specifically.
Special elections
Just days before the start of early voting, the Democrat and Republican in New Mexico's 1st Congressional District met for their first two-candidate debate. (The Libertarian nominee had joined them last week.) Melanie Stansbury, the early favorite in a seat that Joe Biden carried by 23 points, pitched herself as a liberal Democrat who'd fully back Biden's recovery plans, and said Republican Mark Moores was too partisan to represent the state.
“We need to get workers back into jobs, and we need to get small businesses reopened,” Stansbury said near the start of the debate, hosted by KRQE.
“I'm glad Ms. Stansbury finally said she supports small businesses, because she has been hostile to small businesses,” Moores said, arguing that her ads that call him hypocritical for taking pandemic recovery money while not supporting the national recovery bills were attacks on “40,000 New Mexico small businesses.” Her support for the $15 minimum wage, he said, was “radical.”
In the first debate, when asked who had won the 2020 election, Moores had said only that Biden “is the president.” Pushed again, after Stansbury said that the district needed a representative who would fight to hold Jan. 6 rioters “accountable” and acknowledge the result, Moores was more definitive.
“He won the election and we need to move forward,” Moores said of Biden. “President Trump's not on the ballot in this election.”
The Democrat had been caught flat-footed in the first debate when the topic moved to crime, with Moores relentlessly pointing out her praise of the BREATHE Act, a Black Lives Matter proposal to kill federal law enforcement grants. She once again moved past that specific topic; her campaign told The Post last week that she would not support the BREATHE Act if it wasn't good for the state.
“Crime, obviously, is one of the top issues in our city,” Stansbury said, emphasizing that she had increased public safety funding and, after a prompt, describing the aftermath of a break-in at her home.
Moores hit back, emphasizing that the BREATHE Act would eventually abolish federal prison — “Think about who's in prison right now. El Chapo. The Unabomber” — and pointing to a man named Sam, the husband of a murder victim, in the audience.
“I think Sam deserves an answer,” Moores said. "He is very concerned about your sanctuary policies and your willingness to defund prisons.”
After a pause, when it was unclear whether Stansbury was responding to the moderator or Moores's guest, she said she was sorry for his loss and would talk to him when the debate was over. But a full quarter of the debate time was spent discussing crime, which helped Moores emphasize the issue that he believes can win over swing voters in a seat that has drifted far away from the GOP.
2024
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) will appear at Iowa FAMiLY Leader's summit in mid-July, her first stop at a social conservative event that's built, in part, to be a showcase for potential presidential candidates. The invitation came after a drawn-out battle on transgender rights in South Dakota, which seemed to damage Noem.
After vetoing a ban on transgender girls playing in girls' sports, Noem was criticized by conservatives such as Tucker Carlson for buckling to the left; explaining that she saw the bill as legally unworkable, she issued an executive order on the issue, then unsuccessfully urged legislators to revisit it.
Countdown
… 21 days until the special election in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District
… 28 days until primaries in New Jersey and Virginia
… 42 days until New York City’s primary
… 84 days until the special primaries in Ohio’s 11th and 15th Congressional Districts
… 175 days until the special primaries in Florida's 20th Congressional District