None of the GOP's contenders have broken through, either, with 2018 GOP nominee John Cox and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer polling at 22 percent each when voters were asked which Newsom alternative they might support. Former congressman Doug Ose was just behind, at 14 percent. Far behind them, with just 6 percent of voters inclined to support her, was Caitlyn Jenner, whose run has attracted plenty of media attention but little support, and who has done just two TV interviews and no public events since announcing last month. Seventy-six percent of all voters say they would not consider backing Jenner, a number that includes 62 percent of Republicans. By contrast, no more than 15 percent of Republicans say they'd rule out voting for Cox, Faulconer or Ose.