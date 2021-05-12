The framing is anodyne and the subject familiar, but we should consider how unusual that statement is. A former acting Cabinet secretary is accusing his former boss, the president of the United States, of providing encouragement to attempted insurrectionists.
That’s compounded by the other important statement Miller made, one that spoke to Trump’s own awareness of the risks posed by the rallies planned for the day.
“On the afternoon of Jan. 5, I received a call from the president in connection with a rally by his supporters that day at Freedom Plaza,” Miller testified. “The president asked if I was watching the event on television. I replied that I had seen coverage of the event. He then commented that ‘they’ were going to need 10,000 troops the following day.”
The president knew what was coming. As well he should have.
This idea that Trump was central to the violence on Jan. 6 has been a target of speculation and argumentation since the moment the Capitol was cleared. There’s an obvious motivation to detach Trump’s rhetoric in the months after the election from the violence that occurred that day, the sort of distancing we see in other political efforts to distance tools from effects.
In the immediate aftermath of the attack, though, this wasn’t really controversial. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave a speech on Jan. 13 aimed at derailing an effort to impeach Trump in favor of merely censuring him.
Downgrading the House’s response, he said, “doesn’t mean the president is free from fault. The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”
That differs only in degree from the speech given by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday evening.
“A former president who provoked a violent attack on this Capitol in an effort to steal the election has resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him,” Cheney said of Trump. “He risks inciting further violence.”
McCarthy dropped his speech into a memory hole. Cheney’s speech preceded her ouster from the ranks of the leadership of the House Republican caucus, a removal predicated almost entirely on her outspoken criticism of Trump’s rhetoric.
Notice, though, that Cheney didn’t solely frame Trump’s behavior as linked to past violence as Miller and McCarthy did. Instead, she linked it to potential future violence. That’s a critical distinction that also reflects the difference in how eager McCarthy and Cheney are to move past the Capitol violence.
Last week, University of Washington researcher Kate Starbird shared slides showing how the lengthy misinformation campaign conducted by Trump and his allies fomented the events at the Capitol. Starbird’s area of expertise includes documenting the spread of rumors online, part of her work for the UW Center for an Informed Public. The slides she produced showed how those rumors built on one another until violence was an almost unavoidable outcome. They are recreated below with permission from the university.
The process began last year as Trump leveraged the increased use of mail-in ballots spurred by the coronavirus pandemic to allege without evidence that mail or absentee ballots were specifically dangerous in terms of allowing fraudulent ballots to be cast. The claims were vague and often contradictory, but they centered on the idea that the election was going to be “rigged” against him and, by extension, his supporters.
Trump sat at the center of a universe of elite right-wing conversation that includes Fox News hosts, online influencers and other members of the conservative professional and social media. That world picked up and reinforced Trump’s claims to its shared audience of voters and consumers.
With that frame established, members of the audience began surfacing examples of apparent fraud, none eventually substantiated. But millions of Americans were on the lookout for apparent irregularities (as became the preferred vernacular) regardless of whether they had the expertise to evaluate the legitimacy of the claims. In some cases, bad-faith actors elevated obviously false claims simply to bolster the elites’ claims.
Others, Starbird notes, used those rumors as a way to curry favor with the elites or build their own audiences. In other words, there was a marketplace for the false claims that vendors rushed to fill. Previously anonymous individuals became stars of the fraud-misinformation universe. Amplifying the allegations had rewards.
Trump and his allies themselves amplified those crowd-generated allegations, using them to build a sense that a historic wrong had been committed. Starbird calls it “building a sense of collective grievance.”
“Shared grievance is a powerful political force,” she wrote. “It can activate people to vote — and to take other political action in the world.”
That shared grievance is amplified by the base as the cycle continues.
Eventually, in the weeks after the election, the elites, including Trump and opportunists like the right-wing provocateur Ali Alexander, use the sense of grievance to organize rallies and protests in defense of Trump. (For Alexander and others, the value of those events was often financial.) Two rallies are held in D.C. in November and December; in each case, the events are followed by random violent interactions.
In his prepared remarks, Miller noted that this pattern helped shape his expectations for Jan. 6. Again, Trump had a better sense of what was imminent.
“Participatory disinformation makes for a powerful dynamic,” Starbird wrote, summarizing her point. “These tight feedback loops between 'elites’ and their audiences (facilitated by social media) seem to make the system more responsive — and possibly more powerful and unwieldy.”
What’s important to note here is that this feedback loop remains unbroken. McCarthy’s retreat and Cheney’s ouster are both indicators of its ongoing strength. Trump, as Cheney pointed out, continues to spread false claims about the election and to reinforce the shared grievance.
“The Fake News media refuses to cover the greatest Election Fraud in the history of our Country,” he blogged on Monday. “They have lost all credibility, but ultimately, they will have no choice!”
Trump has also talked about restarting his beloved political rallies, perhaps this month.
Step 6.