Bedingfield: One thing that we really thought about is how we can better utilize the Cabinet in our communications efforts. I think one thing that we maybe didn’t do as effectively in the beginning of the Obama administration is really use the Cabinet to help share and spread our message. And I think what we have done effectively — or I hope we have done effectively so far — is to really take these talented people who are really critical pillars of our administration and used their expertise and their ability to communicate well and use it to make sure that we’re covering more ground.