Waters urged supporters in 2018 to “confront” Trump Cabinet officials in public spaces to protest immigration policy that led to family separation at the border. However, Waters was later criticized for her comments by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who cited Trump’s “lack of civility” for provoking “predictable but unacceptable” responses. Waters landed in hot water once more in early April when video emerged of her speaking to protesters in Minnesota ahead of the Derek Chauvin trial verdict, urging them to get “confrontational” if the “verdict goes the wrong way.” Waters later clarified that her comments were advocating for nonviolent efforts at reform. Local reports from the same night show Waters urging protesters to register and vote to “take the power.”