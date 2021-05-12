On Wednesday afternoon, De Haan tweeted that he’d “gotten the chills” looking at the percentage of stations without fuel in his most recent update. In four states, more than 2 in 5 stations included in the tally were out of fuel. In North Carolina, nearly two-thirds were. That was a spike that mostly occurred Wednesday itself.
This is largely an estimate, dependent on reports from users. (You can see more at GasBuddy’s quickly launched blog tracking the outages.) But it comports with Washington Post reporting. In the D.C. area, there are stations running out of fuel as retailers try to keep up with demand.
Remember when we mentioned that the pipeline shutdown led “indirectly” to shortages? That’s because a lot of what’s happening with gasoline at the moment is a function not of an actual supply problem but of the perception of a supply problem. People are rushing to get as much gas as possible out of concern it will become scarce, and that’s driving scarcity.
How problematic is it? Well, the Consumer Product Safety Commission thought it useful to remind people that in the scramble to walk away with as much gasoline as possible, some containers were not recommended.
Left unanswered: Should you just hold gasoline in your mouth until you’re ready to use it? (No.)
Again, this is not the only reason for the shortages. A shortage of truck drivers following pandemic job cuts has made it harder to get gasoline to stations. But it seems clear that the problem is being made worse by people worried about the problem.
“We’re telling people to not panic and avoid topping off their tanks so they don’t make a bad situation worse,” a representative of AAA told The Post. “But the more you tell people to avoid panic-buying, the more it stirs up fear. I think that’s what we’re dealing with.”
All of this probably sounds familiar. Last year, there were similar shortages of essential supplies that were in large part a function of panicky consumers. At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, stores ran out of hand sanitizer. At multiple points, including in the spring of 2020 and then later that summer, people began to hoard paper products such as paper towels. There were some supply issues, but the main problem was just people buying too much. Retailers such as Costco implemented limits on how much people could buy, which still remain in some places.
There was a lesson we should have taken from that. If everyone were just to chill out and take only what they needed, things would have been better for everyone. Instead of buying up 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, maybe just get three or four? The guy who bought all that hand sanitizer quickly became a pariah, but the people who bought up dozens instead, on occasion to turn for a profit, were simply part of the problem.
In broad strokes, this repeated pattern appears to be a function of a country that has no chill. Asked to just hold off on buying gasoline, people are filling and stacking up containers of gasoline in their trunks. Asked not to clear out the paper towel aisle at Wegman’s, people can’t resist. The response is less “we’re all in this together” than “if need be, I can probably fuel a rocket to Mars.” Instead of e pluribus unum, we’re defaulting to unum first.
There’s a more obvious example still, of course. For a year now, Americans have been asked to make small sacrifices aimed at protecting public health: reducing unnecessary interactions, wearing face masks, getting vaccines to prevent the coronavirus. And for a year now, some section of Americans has said, “pass.” The idea that wearing a mask or getting vaccinated might be of benefit to someone else is often framed as being an unacceptable or offensive violation of personal sovereignty. U.S. senators shrug at the idea that you should care if your neighbor dies of the coronavirus. Other politicians make hay out of their opposition to mandated mask-wearing, using those mandates — themselves a function of the density of people who otherwise refuse to wear one — as a way to trumpet their liberty bona fides.
To be very clear, there are a lot of Americans who are approaching all of this conscientiously. But there are also 330 million Americans. So if 90 percent of the people in North Carolina recognize that there’s no need to hoard gasoline, that still leaves 1 million others who are grabbing grocery bags and heading to Sheetz. It doesn’t take many people putting their own perceived interests first to gum up the system.
I generally focus on politics in what I write but I’ll spare you any extrapolations examining how the divisions in our country might overlap with these motivations. I’ll just again note that we’re collectively making a bad situation worse and that we keep making bad situations worse.
Not to get too contentious but: maybe we should be more conscientious about trying not to?