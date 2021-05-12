Cheney didn’t actually dwell on this point. Instead, she delivered a high-minded speech about defending democracy and rejecting the kinds of false claims Trump and his allies have made about the election. She was essentially daring her colleagues to confront the merits of her argument in ways they have refused to. (So much of the GOP argument about Cheney is that she’s out of step with the party or too focused on the past — this despite Trump and others remaining very focused on the past as well, and Republicans almost never actually disputing Cheney’s claims.)