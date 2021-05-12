Here’s what to know:
Biden to host meeting with congressional leaders, deliver remarks on vaccinations
Biden is scheduled Wednesday to host the top four congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House before delivering his latest remarks to the nation on vaccinations against the coronavirus.
The meeting will mark the first time during his presidency that Biden has met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as a group.
Vice President Harris also plans to attend, according to her office.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that the meeting will be “a discussion about how we can work together.”
Biden has a pair of major spending plans, with a collective price tag close to $4 trillion, pending before Congress: a jobs and infrastructure package and another focused on expanding access to health care and safety-net programs for families.
Biden’s planned remarks later on the coronavirus follow a virtual meeting Tuesday in which six governors — three Democrats and three Republicans — shared “best practices” for getting their citizens vaccinated.
Garland to highlight Justice Dept.’s work with foreign allies, tech firms on fighting domestic terrorism
The Justice Department is throwing more resources into its fight against domestic terrorism and working with foreign partners and tech companies to help stem the growing threat, Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to tell lawmakers Wednesday.
In testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Garland plans to outline how the department’s myriad components are focusing on domestic violent extremists, whom the intelligence community has assessed as posing an “elevated threat” this year, according to a written copy of his opening statement.
The department, Garland will say, is “deepening collaboration” with foreign countries to explore possible links between domestic violent extremists and their counterparts abroad, as well as sharing information with tech companies “to help them address the spread of domestic violent extremist activity online.”
Key Trump officials to face Congress, with Capitol riot response under scrutiny
The two men who were in charge of the Pentagon and the Justice Department on Jan. 6 are expected on Wednesday to defend their response to the pro-Trump riot, despite rampant criticism that the National Guard took far too long to arrive after insurrectionists breached the Capitol.
Christopher C. Miller, who was acting defense secretary at the time, will tell members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform that he stands by “every decision I made that day,” according to prepared remarks obtained by The Washington Post — and that any criticism of the National Guard’s response “reflects inexperience with, or a lack of understanding of, the nature of military operations, or worse, that it is simply the result of politics.”
The appearances of Miller and former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen before the panel will mark the first time that either has spoken publicly with lawmakers about the events of Jan. 6 and the steps they took to prepare for and respond to the insurrection.
Inside Liz Cheney’s plan to take on Donald Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney may lose her House leadership position Wednesday, but she aims to become an even more influential political figure capable of weakening former president Donald Trump’s hold on the Republican Party — and continuing to push for his purge.
Rather than focusing on whipping votes to save her job as conference chair, the Wyoming Republican this week has been drafting plans for increased travel and media appearances meant to drive home her case that Trump is unfit for a role in the GOP or as the nation’s leader if he were to run in 2024, according to a person briefed on the plans.
She is also considering an expanded political operation that would allow her to endorse and financially support other Republican candidates who share her view of the danger that Trump poses to the Republican Party and the country, the person said.
White House calls on Mexican government to probe possible labor violations at GM auto plant
In the first action of its kind, the Biden administration has formally asked the Mexican government to investigate reports of “serious violations” of worker rights at a General Motors plant in central Mexico, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said.
The move marks the first use of an innovative labor rights provision in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which took effect last year.
It also represents the first time the U.S. government has acted on its own to raise labor concerns under any trade agreement, although Washington has previously done so in response to complaints lodged by unions, said a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to brief reporters.
Border arrests rose slightly in April, but there were fewer minors crossing without parents
Immigration arrests and detentions along the U.S.-Mexico border rose slightly in April to 178,622, the highest one-month total in two decades, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data published Tuesday, but a decline in the number of teens and children arriving without parents eased pressure on the Biden administration.
April was the first month since President Biden took office that the total number of illegal border crossings did not register a major month-over-month increase, rising just 3 percent. CBP officials have projected higher numbers of teens and children as well as migrant families in the coming months, but both groups declined modestly in April, and the only demographic group arriving in greater numbers was single adult migrants, CBP data showed.