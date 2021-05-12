Here’s what to know:
Regan urges those impacted by gas shortages not to hoard or panic
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan urged residents of primarily Southeastern states facing gasoline shortages as a result of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown not to panic or hoard the product.
Regan, who came to the Biden administration from North Carolina government, was asked at a White House briefing if he had advice for people in his state who can’t find gasoline.
“Yes, we are in very close coordination with my home state, just like the other 12 states,” he said, referring to those most heavily impacted. “I think the folks should follow the advice of the governors and the attorney generals. ... They’re asking folks not to panic, not to hoard gasoline and to watch for the updates coming from the federal government.”
Regan also detailed a temporary EPA waiver on certain gasoline requirements that he said would help boost supply and should not have a significant impact on the environment.
“While the waiver alone will not resolve the supply situation, it will help alleviate supply shortages,” he said.
Biden administration officials to brief full House and Senate tonight on pipeline shutdown
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will brief the full House and Senate on Wednesday night on the administration’s response to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline system, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced.
The pipeline system, which moves about 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel, shut down Friday after hackers thought to be based in the former Soviet Union infiltrated servers and encrypted its data, demanding a fee to restore access.
Buttigieg told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that the Biden administration is “doing everything that we can to reduce the impact that some Americans could see at local gas stations in some areas until the pipeline is brought back online.”
In a statement earlier Wednesday, Psaki highlighted actions taken by the administration in recent days and noted that agencies are considering steps to “further alleviate the supply shortages.”
Among other steps, she noted that the Transportation Department announced Tuesday night that it was allowing 10 mostly Southeastern states to use interstate highways to transport overweight loads of gasoline and other fuels as one step to address shortages.
She said the Department of Homeland Security also stands ready to review any requests to loosen restrictions under the Jones Act, which requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crews.
Garland, Mayorkas highlight government’s work on fighting domestic terrorism
The Justice and Homeland Security Departments are throwing more resources into their fight against domestic terrorism, launching new intelligence initiatives and working with foreign partners and tech companies to help stem the growing threat, the leaders of those agencies told lawmakers Wednesday.
Testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas outlined how their departments’ myriad components are focusing on domestic violent extremists, whom the intelligence community has assessed as posing an “elevated threat” this year.
Biden says he is seeking compromise on infrastructure spending as he meets with top congressional leaders
Biden on Wednesday convened his first meeting with the top four congressional leaders, telling reporters present for part of the session in the Oval Office that he wants to see if the bipartisan group can reach a compromise on infrastructure spending.
“We’re going to talk a lot about infrastructure today to see if there’s any way we can reach a compromise that gets the people’s work done and is within the bounds of everyone agreeing,” Biden said before reporters were ushered out of the room.
On the way out, a reporter asked Biden how he expects to do that. The president’s playful response suggested he knows much work remains.
“Easy, just snap my fingers, it will happen,” he said.
Biden was joined by Vice President Harris. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sat on a couch to Biden’s right. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) sat on a couch to his left.
McCarthy arrived at the White House shortly after House Republicans voted to oust Cheney from her leadership position.
Asked by a reporter if he could trust McCarthy and work with him, Biden replied, “Yes.”
Pelosi links Cheney ouster to GOP’s refusal to support a Jan. 6 commission
Republican lawmakers’ ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney from House GOP leadership is the latest step in the party’s refusal to deal with the reality and tragic effects of the Jan. 6 insurrection, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Wednesday.
“The Republican denial of the truth presented by Congresswoman Cheney is reflected in their denial of the need to seek the truth in a January 6th commission and to repair the damage of January 6th with a security supplemental immediately,” she said in a statement.
Pelosi has offered at least two proposals for a commission to investigate the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Donald Trump mob intent on stopping the affirmation of Joe Biden’s presidential election. But Republicans have resisted, pressing for a far-ranging probe that would include antifa and Black Lives Matter protests in the summer.
Trump has targeted Cheney after her vote to impeach him for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection that left at least five people dead and her opposition to his repeated falsehoods about the election being rigged. On a voice vote, Republicans ousted Cheney on Wednesday.
“For the sake of our democracy, reasonable Republicans across the country must take back their party," Pelosi said.
Cheney, a frequent Trump critic but a lawmaker who voted with the former president 92.9 percent of the time, won the praise of several Democrats for her refusal to advance the false narrative popular with the GOP that the 2020 election was stolen.
“Congresswoman Liz Cheney is a leader of great courage, patriotism and integrity," Pelosi said. "Today, House Republicans declared that those values are unwelcome in the Republican party.“
Bernie Sanders blasts defense contractors over soaring costs, vows tougher oversight
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a former Democratic presidential candidate, says he will use his powerful new position atop the Senate Budget Committee to exercise tougher oversight over the United States’ vast national security establishment, including the private-sector organizations that profit from taxpayer-funded defense contracts.
In an exclusive interview with The Washington Post ahead of a Wednesday budget hearing, Sanders criticized the Pentagon for failing to keep track of billions of dollars in taxpayer funds.
Citing President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s warning about “the military industrial complex,” he excoriated defense agencies and weapons manufacturers over hundreds of billions of dollars in cost overruns on programs, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. And he said large defense conglomerates, as taxpayer-funded entities, should face the same standard of accountability and transparency as their government counterparts.
Cheney’s ouster draws praise from many Republicans; some GOP members bemoan purge
Several House Republicans celebrated Cheney’s removal from her leadership post after she repeatedly found herself at odds with a party still largely defined by its support for Trump and his repeated falsehoods about the 2020 election.
Cheney, now the former chair of the House Republican Conference, racked up enemies in her own party for continuing to challenge the former president’s false claims. On a voice vote, House Republicans backed her ouster.
Trump released a statement Wednesday suggesting that Cheney not only be removed from leadership but from office altogether.
“As a representative of the great state of Wyoming, Liz Cheney is bad for our country and bad for herself,” he wrote about the daughter of former vice president Richard B. Cheney.
Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left at least five people dead prompted the former president to call on fellow Republicans to vote her out of leadership.
And most Republicans fell in line.
Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Tex.), a vocal Trump supporter, shared news of Cheney’s removal from leadership on social media with glee.
“It’s official - Liz Cheney has been fired from House Leadership and I was proud to vote against her,” he tweeted.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) tweeted a schoolyard taunt: “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney.”
But Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of the few Republicans who has joined Cheney in his criticism of Trump, cheered her on after she spoke on the House floor Tuesday.
“I stand by Liz. I am proud of her,” he said after the vote Wednesday morning.
After Rep. Cheney’s ouster, Rep. Stefanik says she is running for No. 3 spot to ‘unify our GOP Conference’
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) issued a statement Wednesday announcing that she is running to succeed Cheney as House Republican Conference chair to “unify our GOP Conference, win the Majority, and fight on behalf of the American people to save our country.”
Stefanik, a vocal supporter of Trump, released a letter to colleagues Wednesday morning in which she outlined her motivations for running. She notably made no mention of Trump in the letter — a striking omission, given that the former president and his false claims about the 2020 election have been at the heart of the intraparty leadership battle.
“Our Members believe that the stakes are far too high for us to be divided,” Stefanik said in the letter, in which she mainly took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), President Biden and “the radical Democrats’ Socialist agenda.”
“I know firsthand the discipline and message it takes to fight back against the biased national media and the entire Democrat and Far-Left infrastructure,” Stefanik said in the letter. “I know what it takes to flip a district and grow the Republican Party.”
Trump calls Cheney a ‘horrible human being’ after her ouster from her leadership position
Trump celebrated the ouster of Cheney from her House GOP leadership position in a statement calling her “a bitter, horrible human being.”
The statement came as Cheney told reporters that she would do everything she could to keep Trump from returning to the White House, citing his continued false assertions that last year’s election was stolen from him.
“I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party,” Trump said of Cheney, who delivered remarks on the House floor Tuesday night.
“She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history,” Trump said, referring to Cheney’s father, former vice president Richard B. Cheney.
Trump predicted Cheney would soon become a commentator on a cable station, implying that she would lose her bid for reelection to her House seat next year.
Cheney vows to ‘do everything I can’ to keep Trump from returning to the Oval Office
A defiant Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) vowed to do everything in her power to keep Trump from returning to power minutes after her House Republican colleagues ousted her from her leadership post in response to her continued criticism of the former president.
“I will do everything I can to ensure the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” Cheney told reporters at the U.S. Capitol. “We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution.”
Cheney said that the Republican Party needs to focus on a return to conservative principles and that she intends to lead that fight.
“We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president,” Cheney said, referring to Trump’s continuing insistence that last year’s election was stolen from him.
House Republicans oust Cheney from leadership for calling out Trump’s false election claims
House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her leadership post Wednesday because she continues to challenge Trump over his false claims about election fraud and his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to several GOP members.
The voice vote to remove her as chair of the House Republican Conference underscored that the party will not tolerate disagreements with Trump, whose active support many argue is needed for the party to win the House majority in the 2022 midterm elections.
Cheney says she will ‘lead the efforts’ to build a stronger GOP; Trump encourages her ouster
As her colleagues prepared to oust her from the No. 3 leadership position among House Republicans, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told reporters Wednesday that she plans to “lead the efforts” to build back a stronger GOP.
“The party is going to come back stronger, and I’m going to lead the efforts to do it,” Cheney, the House Republican Conference chair, said as she walked into the U.S. Capitol ahead of a closed-door meeting of the GOP caucus.
Former president Donald Trump weighed in shortly before the meeting, saying Cheney is “bad for our Country and bad for herself.”
“The Republicans in the House of Representatives have a great opportunity to rid themselves of a poor leader,” Trump said in a statement, in which he also referred to Cheney as a “person with absolutely no personality or heart.”
Trump has trained his sights on Cheney since she voted for his impeachment on a charge of incitement of insurrection related to the Jan. 6 violent attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters. Cheney has continued to criticize Trump for falsely insisting that last year’s election was stolen from him.
New GOP group threatening split-off party will include former governors, members of Congress, organizer says
A fledging group of Republicans and former Republicans threatening to form a new party will include former governors, former members of Congress and former Cabinet officials, one of its organizers said Wednesday.
Miles Taylor, a chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump, said during a CNN interview that the names, more than 100 in all, will be unveiled Thursday in what he said would mark a continuation of “the civil war within the GOP.”
Taylor pointed to a vote expected Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her House Republican leadership position as an example of how the GOP has gone astray.
Taylor argued that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has blessed the effort in the wake of Cheney’s continued criticism of Trump, has a misguided view about what the ouster will accomplish.
“He thinks that ousting Liz Cheney from the GOP means an end to the civil war in the GOP,” Taylor said. “My message to him is the civil war within the GOP is not ending today. It is just beginning.”
The new group, which Taylor said will not initially include current officeholders, will aim to recruit “pragmatic principled candidates” to run against “the extremists” in the GOP, he said.
Eventually, the effort could lead to the formation of another party, he said.
“In the long run, we think it’s absolutely critical for a pluralistic democratic system to have multiple parties, competing ideas,” Taylor said.
White House recounts actions taken in response to pipeline shutdown, says more actions could be coming
Underscoring the White House’s concern about fallout from the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline system, press secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement Wednesday morning recounting an array of actions taken by the Biden administration in recent days and noting that agencies are considering steps to “further alleviate the supply shortages.”
The pipeline system, which moves about 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel, shut down Friday after hackers thought to be based in the former Soviet Union infiltrated servers and encrypted its data, demanding a fee to restore access.
In her statement, Psaki said Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese convened an “inter-agency principals” meeting on Tuesday night about the “whole of government response” to the pipeline incident.
Among other steps, Psaki noted that the Department of Transportation announced Tuesday night that it was allowing 10 mostly Southeastern states to use interstate highways to transport overweight loads of gasoline and other fuels as one step to address shortages.
She said the Department of Homeland Security also stands ready to review any temporary Jones Act waiver requests from companies that demonstrate there is not sufficient capacity on vessels to carry fuel to the affected region. The Jones Act requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crews.