The Arizona count was initiated by Republicans in the state Senate there, and is being run by an inexperienced firm founded by an election conspiracy theorist. It is obviously predicated not on assuaging concerns but, instead, on generating them. How else to describe the inherently nonserious effort to ascertain if any ballots were printed on bamboo paper in Asia and mailed to Arizona to be added to the mix? It’s an attempt to inject more possible points of uncertainty while using the language of election security — “audit” — to cloak the whole thing in legitimacy.