“You’re about to elevate someone to a leadership position who is still questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election results,” NBC News’s Kristen Welker asked McCarthy, referring to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who will probably replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as the third-ranking member of the Republican caucus in the House. “Does that not complicate your efforts to find common ground with the president?”
McCarthy noted that it was his conference that would vote on Cheney’s replacement. He also took issue with Welker’s framing.
“I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the president’s election,” McCarthy replied. “That is all over with.”
Have you seen “The Office"? This is where Jim Halpert turns to the camera with a deadpan expression.
First of all, Welker is entirely correct that Stefanik had tried to raise questions about the 2020 results. On Jan. 6, Stefanik gave a statement to the Albany Times-Union that was, in the words of Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler, “riddled with false claims.” Among them, an assertion that tens of thousands of illegal votes were cast in Georgia — a claim that was obviously dubious at the time but that Stefanik’s communications team this month defended as having appeared in unspecified litigation around the election.
In an interview with the Washington Examiner published Monday, Stefanik again raised questions about the election.
“I have said that there are election irregularities and an unconstitutional overreach, which is why I objected to certain states,” she said, referring to her vote to block the electoral votes submitted by Pennsylvania on Jan. 6. “You can refer to my statement on the House floor. I fully stand by that, and voters support the focus on those issues. But the irregularity, the unconstitutional overreach, the lack of ballot security, those are important issues that the American people want to hear solutions from the Republicans on.”
Among other things, her statement that day claimed that affidavits in Michigan documented things such as “illegal counting of late ballots,” which they did not. Broadly, Stefanik has embraced the GOP’s have-it-both-ways strategy on the fraud claims being made by former president Donald Trump: pretend that something sketchy happened but, when citing specifics, point to things such as concerns about the way in which mail ballot access was expanded.
Last week, Stefanik also appeared on former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon’s podcast, where she endorsed a sketchy “audit” of votes cast in Arizona’s Maricopa County.
“I fully support the audit in Arizona,” she said. “We want transparency and answers for the American people.”
Again that framing: This is just about reassuring voters of the security of the election — in the face of direct and indirect suggestions that the election wasn’t secure.
The Arizona count was initiated by Republicans in the state Senate there, and is being run by an inexperienced firm founded by an election conspiracy theorist. It is obviously predicated not on assuaging concerns but, instead, on generating them. How else to describe the inherently nonserious effort to ascertain if any ballots were printed on bamboo paper in Asia and mailed to Arizona to be added to the mix? It’s an attempt to inject more possible points of uncertainty while using the language of election security — “audit” — to cloak the whole thing in legitimacy.
Perhaps needless to say: that the Arizona effort is underway itself undercuts McCarthy’s claim. This is Republican-run and Republican-backed, including by the congresswoman expected to become his House caucus’s new third-ranking member.
The outgoing third-ranked member, Cheney, lost her position Wednesday morning. Why? Because she insisted on publicly and energetically opposing the ongoing efforts to cast the election results as somehow suspect. Thanks to Trump’s repeated insistences that fraud occurred in the months since the election and thanks to the reinforcement of that narrative through the active support of conservative media and the passive refusal of Republican leaders to confront it, half of McCarthy’s party believes there’s solid evidence that Biden wasn’t elected legitimately, an indefensible belief.
Cheney’s demand that her caucus stand up to this dishonest characterization of what happened — the characterization that McCarthy claimed is “all over with” — led to her peers removing her from her position. The grounds for doing so are directly in conflict with McCarthy’s claim: Cheney was not able to help lead the caucus because she insisted on conflicting with it on this issue. Meaning, in other words, that the majority of the caucus is actively supportive of the idea that the election was somehow illegitimate.
And then there’s Trump.
Another way in which Cheney has been criticized is that she has suggested that the Republican Party distance itself from Trump. In response, Republican officials such as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) have accused Cheney of failing to recognize how central Trump is to the GOP.
If that’s so, if Trump remains the leader of the Republican Party, then McCarthy’s claim that all of the questioning of the election has ended runs somewhat in contrast to what the No. 1 guy in his party is himself saying.
“If a thief robs a jewelry store of all of its diamonds (the 2020 Presidential Election), the diamonds must be returned,” Trump wrote on his blog on Monday. “The Fake News media refuses to cover the greatest Election Fraud in the history of our Country. They have lost all credibility, but ultimately, they will have no choice!”
On Sunday, he referred to it as “our fake Presidential Election.”
“Has the Michigan State Senate started their review of the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 yet, or are they about to start?” he said Friday, pointing to long-debunked claims about ballots being “dumped” in the middle of the night. “If not, they should be run out of office.”
And so on and so on.
Shortly before McCarthy spoke, we looked at the ways in which rhetoric like what Trump has said recently helped build to the violence on Jan. 6. We pointed out that he hasn’t stopped; all that’s happened is that his voice is diminished by being removed from key social-media sites.
It’s likely that McCarthy wishes that his party would stop pretending that the election results were somehow suspect. While the claims have made it easy for various states to rationalize scaling back voting access, this detachment from reality is otherwise problematic for McCarthy, who would much rather talk about government spending than have to be positioned on the same political side as the Arizona auditors.
But it’s simply not the case. The putative head of his party and his likely next chair of the House Republican conference are actively spreading the idea that the election was suspect for their own divergent reasons. His caucus demonstrated only hours prior that it would rather live with those false claims than deal with someone who was contesting them.
By claiming it’s all resolved, McCarthy doesn’t have to resolve it. And that, more than anything, is the likely appeal.