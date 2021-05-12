Say what you will about MSNBC, but casting a rejection of objectively false claims about the election and the dangers that follow such claims as nothing more than left-wing punditry is bizarre. But this is a great example of how the right-wing universe folds in on itself: Cheney is praised by MSNBC and therefore she must be wrong. The embrace by opponents is itself offered as evidence that she’s wrong. It’s why Jordan described her speech as “Democrat talking points” in the first place.