“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.’ But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic -- when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it -- is a life lost to COVID-19,” DeWine said in a statewide address.
This move by Ohio mirrors what other states have done to spur skeptical or complacent residents to get vaccinated, but on a much larger scale. Other states and cities have offered free beers. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, wanted to give every vaccinated resident between the ages of 16 to 35 years old a $100 savings bond.
That program would cost the state around $27.5 million compared to the $5 million Ohio plans to invest in making five adults millionaires.
DeWine said the lottery payout will be funded using federal coronavirus relief money. States and localities have been given wide discretion from the Treasury Department over how they want to spend that aid.
DeWine was among six bipartisan governors to meet with President Biden to discuss ways to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated as the nation’s vaccination rate has seen a significant drop from just a month ago when there was still huge demand.
During that conversation, DeWine did not mention incentives, but it did come up with other governors on the call. Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, told the president that for residents getting their first shot between now and Memorial Day, they can get a voucher for items like a free fishing license or hunting license or gift card to L.L. Bean.
“The idea of engaging in and offering benefits ... my guess is that’s probably going to work,” Biden said.
“I think so,” Mills said. “We’re offering a great spectrum of things and I think it’ll be an incentive to those who still may be still hesitant.”