Al Ozonoff, director of the precision vaccine program at Boston Children’s Hospital and a pediatrics professor at Harvard Medical School, said it was “problematic” to try to draw inferences from the data Johnson used, but he noted that the senator’s claims were carefully worded. (“I can report what’s being reported on the VAERS system,” Johnson said in prefacing his answer. He did not explicitly say the vaccines caused the deaths, though the context of the interview was all about vaccine risks. Johnson also spoke in terms of adverse “effects,” which implies causation. The VAERS database uses the word “events” to avoid this sort of confusion, Braun said.)