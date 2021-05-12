Why the switch? One key reason appears to be frustration with Cheney’s refusal to stay on message. There was also some behind-the-scenes friction between Cheney and McCarthy. Furthermore, this time McCarthy did not have to worry that removing Cheney would be compared with an effort to protect pro-Trump lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from punishment, after Democrats kicked Greene off her committees earlier this year. Still, it was a remarkable break from tradition. Ordinarily, party leaders do not try to remove one of their own from a position of power, lest it encourage future bloodletting within their ranks.