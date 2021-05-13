DarkSide wouldn’t be making that service available and people wouldn’t be paying for it if there wasn’t money to be made. Several factors make ransomware profitable and easy to get away with. Unlike stealing payment card numbers or other personal information, the perpetrators of ransomware schemes don’t have to find buyers for their stolen information on the black market. Instead, they can sell it right back to their victims. They don’t need to worry about whether the information is valuable to anyone else, or whether there’s so much similar information — as with stolen credit card numbers — available on black market forums that they can’t get a good price. And since their crime doesn’t involve payment card or identity fraud, it’s unlikely to be stopped by the banks or government agencies looking for financial fraud.