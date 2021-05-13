The Department of Homeland Security will also play a key part in executing the order. In addition to refining standards for reporting cybersecurity incidents, DHS will help establish a Cyber Safety Review Board comprised of public and private sector stakeholders to review events and make safety recommendations. The board is modeled off the National Transportation Safety Board in an aim at doing for cybersecurity what investigations of car crashes did for vehicle safety. An inaugural board to review the SolarWinds hack and develop board practices has already been launched.