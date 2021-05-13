Biden will address the nation today on the attack on the Colonial Pipeline that has led to panic buying and fuel shortages, John Wagner reports. “The speech comes as the White House tries to limit political fallout from a ransomware attack that forced the company to shut down its pipeline connecting Texas to New Jersey, creating a panic that prompted drivers to fill up out of fear the country could run out of gas. In a statement early Thursday morning, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that a decision announced by Colonial Pipeline to resume operations ‘means there’s an end in sight for the supply disruptions that have affected States across the Southeast.’ ” Yesterday, Biden signed an executive order aimed at shoring up the federal government’s digital defenses as his administration grapples with several cybersecurity crises, including the attack that led to the shutdown of the pipeline.