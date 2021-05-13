The 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the House in January 2021 were Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.), Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), and Rep. David G. Valadao (R-Calif.).

Of those 10 Republicans, Cheney has lost her position in GOP leadership. Several have said they’re prepared for the political consequences of their votes, including censures back home by Republicans on the local and state levels, but none have said they won’t run for reelection in 2022, leading to some rare tests of how politically tenable their positions are.

Meijer is actually the Republican who replaced Amash in Michigan’s 3rd district.

Seven Republicans in the Senate voted to convict Trump on the sole article of impeachment, for incitement of insurrection: Romney, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), and Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.).

Two of the seven, Burr and Toomey, had previously announced they wouldn’t seek reelection in 2022.

Cassidy, Collins and Sasse were reelected in 2020, a few months before Trump’s second impeachment, meaning they have six more years in office before they’re up for reelection — a bit of insulation from voter backlash that House members don’t have.