But this is not the only arena in which states — meaning largely Republican legislators in states — are responding to the events of 2020 with new legislation. New analysis from the nonprofit organization PEN America has identified 100 pieces of legislation that in some way aim to amplify or introduce penalties associated with what the group calls “protest-related activity.” A number of those bills have been abandoned, as is the case with the voting legislation tracked by the Brennan Center. But six have been signed into law.
There is necessarily some gray area around both sets of legislation. The bills do not argue for limiting the ability of people to vote or to protest — the latter of which is a constitutionally protected right.
But the intent of the restrictions is generally obvious. Many of the bills targeting protest, for example, both increase penalties for rioting and adjust the threshold for declaring a riot downward, as is the case with legislation signed into law in Florida. Many increase penalties for acts of vandalism or for obstructing traffic. Others introduce new trespassing rules, including, as a bill proposed in South Carolina would do, making it a felony to camp on state property without authorization. Another common component of these bills reduces penalties for drivers who strike protesters if the driver feels as though his or her life is at risk. (You can see them all on the organization’s website.)
In several states, the proposed legislation seeks to leverage not only to impose new criminal penalties but new social penalties as well. In Minnesota, a proposed bill would make those convicted of an offense committed at a protest ineligible for student loans or unemployment benefits. In Michigan, a similar effort would rescind such benefits from those charged with such violations.
PEN America notes that many of the tactics targeted by the legislation are ones that are common in Black Lives Matter protests, like blocking traffic. While much of the new legislation was introduced in January, months after the most recent set of protests emerged last year, that may be a function of new legislative sessions more than the intended targets of the laws.
The PEN analysis indicates that the vast majority of legislators proposing these changes are Republican. That’s true of the voting restrictions as well. Both the protests and the outcome of the election have been repeated focal points of Republican rhetoric for the past year, with each elevated to the status of something akin to an existential crisis for democracy. A poll conducted last September by Pew Research Center found that only a bare majority of Republicans felt that even peaceful protest was very important to the country — down from two-thirds two years before.
Again, few of these bills have been signed into law so far. But it’s nonetheless a pattern worth noting, particularly in concert with the new voting restrictions. The unavoidable subtext is that legislators want to use the specter of criminality to make legal things more difficult or riskier to do — things with which they take political issue.