Here’s what to know:
Analysis: Celebrities descend on the Hill to push police reform
Maxwell, Babyface, Will Jones, Becky G, and Dionne Warwick are making the rounds on Capitol Hill this week to lobby senators on passing police reform, according to a person with knowledge of the meetings.
The “Alliance for Criminal Justice Reform” — supported by Universal Music Group and other prominent players in the music industry — held a “lobby day” on Wednesday. The artists met with staff for Republican Sens. John Cornyn (Tex.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.). And Democratic Sens. Richard J. Durbin (Ill.), Christopher A. Coons (Del.), Ron Wyden (Ore.), Gary Peters (Mich.), Raphael G. Warnock (Ga.), Jon Ossoff (Ga.) and Jeff Merkley (Ore.).
The star-studded push comes as bipartisan negotiations over the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act have stalled over two key issues: the standard for charging police officers with crimes, and “qualified immunity” — the legal doctrine shielding individual officers from lawsuits.
Biden to speak on Colonial Pipeline episode, meet with Republican senators on infrastructure
Biden plans Thursday to address the nation on the attack on the Colonial Pipeline that led to panic buying and fuel shortages before convening an Oval Office meeting with six Republican senators as he continues to try to build support for a sweeping infrastructure package.
The speech comes as the White House tries to limit political fallout from a ransomware attack that forced the company to shut down its pipeline connecting Texas to New Jersey, creating a panic that prompted drivers to fill up out of fear the country could run out of gas.
White House officials have gone to great lengths to explain temporary relaxations of transportation and environmental rules to help alleviate fuel shortages on the East Coast.
On Wednesday, Biden also signed an executive order aimed at shoring up the federal government’s digital defenses as his administration grapples with several cybersecurity crises, including the attack that led to the shutdown of the pipeline.
According to the White House, Biden will be joined in an afternoon meeting on infrastructure by Vice President Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and six Republican senators, including Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who has taken the lead in promoting a more modest package than one proposed by Biden.
The meeting is the latest in a series that Biden is holding to try to find a path forward on legislation.
Biden expressed optimism Wednesday about a compromise after he held the first meeting of his presidency with the top congressional leaders from both chambers and both parties.
“I’m encouraged that there is room to have a compromise on a bipartisan bill that’s solid and significant,” he told reporters after remarks at the White House on the rate of vaccinations nationwide.
Trump White House counsel Donald McGahn expected to answer House committee questions ‘as soon as possible’
Former Trump White House counsel Donald McGahn is expected to answer questions “as soon as possible” in a closed session with House lawmakers about Robert S. Mueller III’s special counsel investigation, according to an agreement outlined in court filings Wednesday.
McGahn will appear before the House Judiciary Committee, the court filing states, after House Democrats sued to enforce a subpoena for his testimony about whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice in Mueller’s Russia investigation.
A transcript of the interview, which will be closed to the public and the media, will be “promptly provided to all involved parties” for review before it is released publicly, according to the court filing.
Biden administration struggles to limit political damage from gas shortage
Biden has struggled this week to contain an escalating gasoline shortage in the Southeast, prompting Republicans to open a new line of attack against him on an issue that has long been fraught with political peril for the party that controls the White House.
In Congress, Republicans seized on Biden’s moves to transition away from fossil fuels, suggesting it imperils the country’s energy security. On Fox News, conservative hosts have blamed the president for rising prices at the pump and long lines of cars snaking around gas stations, with one dubbing it “Biden’s gas crisis.” And in midterm battleground states where gas is running low, Republican leaders have panned Biden’s response.
Rep. Greene aggressively confronts Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, causing N.Y. congresswoman to raise security concerns
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene aggressively confronted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday and falsely accused her of supporting “terrorists,” prompting the New York congresswoman’s office to call on leadership to ensure that Congress remains “a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.”
Two Washington Post reporters witnessed Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) exit the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene (Ga.), who shouted “Hey Alexandria” twice in an effort to get her attention.
When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her and asking why she supports antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left activists, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them “terrorist” groups. Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her “radical socialist” beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia.
Israel-Hamas fighting poses test for Biden and exposes rifts among Democrats
The worst violence in years between the Israeli military and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip poses the first major foreign policy challenge for Biden, while exposing a growing divide among Democrats over criticism of Israel and giving Republicans an opening to denounce the president’s approach.
The days of deadly cross-border rocket attacks and airstrikes approached all-out war Wednesday amid international calls for calm and a flurry of diplomatic efforts from Washington. The White House said U.S. officials have made more than 25 calls to Israeli, Palestinian and regional Arab leaders in the past few days, as well as other diplomatic outreach.
The effort risks drawing the United States into just the kind of Middle East morass that Biden hoped to avoid. His foreign policy strategy is premised on a shift toward confronting China and away from an emphasis on the Middle East and Europe.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine seeks to incentivize coronavirus vaccines with chance to win $1 million
As demand for the coronavirus vaccine plateaus, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is giving state residents a shot to win $1 million.
The Republican governor announced Wednesday night that vaccinated adults will be eligible to enter a lottery that will pay out $1 million each to five winners beginning May 26. Separately, DeWine is offering five vaccinated teenagers full-ride scholarships to the state’s public universities, which includes all four years of tuition, room, board and textbooks.
“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.’ But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to covid-19,” DeWine said in a statewide address.
Analysis: McCarthy pushes out Liz Cheney, then pushes bipartisanship at the White House
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took a head-spinning tour through Washington on Wednesday.
First, he oversaw the roughly 20-minute meeting of House Republicans in which, by a simple voice vote after virtually no debate, they ejected Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) from her position as GOP conference chair, the No. 3 post in McCarthy’s team.
Her crime? Continually speaking the truth that Donald Trump lost to Biden in the 2020 election and that the former president’s claims of a stolen election were unfounded.