On Capitol Hill, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) is seeking to shore up support to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in the No. 3 leadership position among House Republicans. Cheney was ousted Wednesday by her colleagues as conference chairwoman.
Here’s what to know:
Analysis: Congress is inching forward on legislation to lower U.S. maternal mortality
Rep. Lauren Underwood has become Congress’s most outspoken advocate for improving maternal health.
The 34-year-old Democrat from Illinois won a small victory as the House approved a bill aimed at improving maternal health for veterans.
The United States compares poorly with other developed countries on maternal mortality.
It’s still extremely rare for a woman to die because of childbirth in the United States. About 20 women die in the United States out of every 100,000 births. Yet that rate is much higher than in Canada, Japan, South Korean and Western European countries. Even Russia has a slightly lower maternal mortality rate.
What we know about the high, broad turnout in the 2020 election
Turnout in the 2020 election surged to the highest level of any election in 120 years. Recently released census data shows just how broad the surge in turnout was across demographics: The new data confirms a rise in voting rates among Americans young and old, male and female and of different racial backgrounds and education levels.
Unlike exit polls that are limited to voters, the census survey interviews both voters and nonvoters, providing a clear look at what percentage of different groups turned out to vote, and how that compared with previous elections.
Overall, vote tallies show 66.8 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in 2020, up from 60.1 percent in 2016 and the highest turnout rate since 1900. The turnout boost was especially large among groups that have historically voted at lower rates. That suggests the 2020 election not only inspired high turnout overall, but also drew broader participation than previous elections.
McCarthy largely brushes off questions about GOP colleagues who played down Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday largely brushed off questions about comments made during a hearing Wednesday by fellow Republicans who downplayed the severity of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, suggesting the setting was not appropriate for a response.
McCarthy briefly took questions at an event at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, which was a stop on a “Back the Blue Bike Tour” that included officers from the Capitol Police as part of National Police Week.
McCarthy was asked about House Republicans who have continued to question last year’s presidential results and several who sought to recast the events of Jan. 6 during Wednesday’s hearing.
They included Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (R-Ga.), who suggested it was a “boldfaced lie” to call what happened that day an “insurrection” and compared the presence of rioters to “a normal tourist event.”
“There’s time for politics and there’s time for not,” McCarthy said when first asked about those in his party who continue to question the election results.
In response to a question that directly referred to Clyde’s comments, McCarthy declined to answer, saying “with all due respect” he had recently attended a wreath-laying ceremony for a fallen officer outside of the congressman’s district. Clyde was among the members of Congress who attended Thursday morning’s event with McCarthy.
Pressed some more about Clyde’s comments, McCarthy later said, “When I look at the rioters who came in, those people should be held accountable to the rule of law, and that’s exactly what’s happening.”
In response to another question, McCarthy said he would honor a request to meet with D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who was dragged down the U.S. Capitol steps, beaten and Tasered by rioters on Jan. 6.
“I’d like to meet with him,” McCarthy said, suggesting he had only recently learned about the officer’s request.
New body-camera footage of the attack on Fanone was broadcast by CNN on Wednesday night. The Washington Post and other news organizations reported in early May on a letter that Fanone sent to members of Congress, the D.C. Council and the D.C. mayor’s office. “The fighting here was nothing short of brutal,” Fanone wrote in the letter of the Jan. 6 attack.
D.C. police officer who fought Capitol rioters pens letter to officials: ‘The time to fully recognize these Officers actions is NOW!’
As he left Thursday’s event, Clyde declined to elaborate on his comments from Wednesday when pressed by an NBC News reporter.
“You didn’t take what I said in context at all,” he said after the reporter pointed out that five people had died in connection with the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol.
Teachers union president calls for a return to full-time school in fall
The president of the nation’s second-largest teachers union is calling for a return to full-time school this fall, a move that could smooth the way back to a return to normalcy.
“There is no doubt: Schools must be open. In person. Five days a week,” Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, plans to say in a speech Thursday live on Facebook, according to remarks prepared for delivery. “Given current circumstances, nothing should stand in the way of fully reopening our public schools this fall and keeping them open.”
Her comments to union members come after a year in which teachers unions have resisted a return to in-person classes, and her call may be greeted with skepticism by some who see unions as having been overly cautious or outright obstinate, to the detriment of children.
Weingarten has long said that she wants school in person but only when it is safe to do so. The question of what it takes for a safe return has been the subject of disputes in communities across the country.
Many school districts have opened at least part time this spring, but federal data show that as of March, nearly half of schools were not yet open full time for all students. Districts in the South and Midwest were much more likely to be fully in-person than those in the Northeast and West.
In her prepared remarks, Weingarten says a return to in-person school is “not risk free” but that those risks can be managed with vaccination and other mitigating measures, including the use of masks and maintaining three feet of distance between students. She says new federal money can help schools implement a variety of protective measures. The union’s data show that 89 percent of its members are fully vaccinated or want to be. And she notes that the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has now been authorized for use in children ages 12 to 15.
She also calls on districts to reduce class sizes — something teachers have long supported — to maintain three feet of distance, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. She suggests that school systems work this summer to find more space to keep classes smaller.
Weingarten says her union will run a $5 million “back-to-school for everyone” campaign this summer. “The United States will not be fully back until we are fully back in school. And my union is all in,” she said.
George P. Bush takes aim at Cheney in tweet that refers to Trump as ‘the President’
George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner and son of former Florida governor Jeb Bush (R), orenewed an attack Thursday on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a tweet that referred to Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, as the president.
Bush, who has been far more enthusiastic about Trump than others in his family, first weighed in late Wednesday afternoon following Cheney’s ouster earlier in the day from the No. 3 leadership position in the House Republican caucus.
“Republicans deserve leadership that represents the views of their constituents, not their own personal vendettas,” Bush tweeted. “We need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader.”
The tweet included a photo of Bush above a quote presumably from him, saying: “So instead of reigning fire on the President, she really should have been reigning fire on Biden.”
An updated version of the tweet Thursday eliminated “reigning,” which was misspelled, and replaced it with “training.”
Biden is set to meet with Senate Republicans, with no clear bipartisan path forward on infrastructure
Biden, Democratic lawmakers and congressional Republicans all agree they want to do something — anything — to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure. But they don’t agree on much else, including what “infrastructure” actually means.
When Biden hosts Senate Republicans in a closely watched Oval Office meeting Thursday, the two sides may not even broach the thorniest issue: how to pay for any package that rebuilds roads, expands broadband access and improves water systems, among other priorities.
The session comes ahead of a critical Memorial Day deadline the White House set for “progress” — which also has yet to be really defined — on advancing Biden’s jobs and infrastructure plan. Key committees are trying to push forward transportation bills that achieve some of the president’s initiatives by then, although some of those discussions are snarled in partisan disputes.
Jill Biden, actress Jennifer Garner and Sen. Manchin heading to W.Va. vaccination center
First lady Jill Biden, actress Jennifer Garner and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) — a pivotal lawmaker on much of the president’s proposed agenda — plan to travel together Thursday from Washington to Charleston, W.Va., to visit a coronavirus vaccination center.
According to Jill Biden’s office, the trio will visit a center at Capital High School in Charleston before delivering remarks on vaccinations. The trip comes as the Biden administration is seeking to encourage people reluctant to get shots to do so.
The first lady and Manchin are also scheduled to visit members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families before returning to Washington.
Manchin, among the more conservative Senate Democrats, has emerged as a key player in the evenly divided chamber, particularly on issues that lack much Republican support.
Cheney says McCarthy’s effort to rehabilitate Trump was ‘really stunning’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in an interview broadcast Thursday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is “not leading with principle right now” and that it was “really stunning” that McCarthy chose to visit former president Donald Trump in late January, shortly after his second impeachment trial.
Cheney was interview by NBC’s “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday shortly after House Republicans, with McCarthy’s blessing, voted to oust her as conference chair, the No. 3 position on their leadership team. The move followed Cheney’s repeated criticism of Trump’s contention that last year’s election was stolen from him.
Asked by Guthrie if McCarthy was putting principle aside in a quest to shore up support among his colleagues to become speaker if Republicans retake the House, Cheney did not hesitate.
“I think he is not leading with principle right now,” she said. “I think that it’s sad, and I think that it’s dangerous.”
Cheney also called McCarthy’s decision to visit Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in late January “really stunning, given what the former president did.”
“He’s not just a former president,” Cheney said. “You know, he provoked an attack on the Capitol, an attack on our democracy, and so I can’t understand why you want to go rehabilitate him.”
McCarthy’s visit came about two weeks after the Senate acquitted Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters. Fifty-seven senators, including seven Republicans, voted to convict Trump, short of the two-thirds threshold needed.
Cheney, who was among 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment, was asked by Guthrie if Trump should be criminally charged related to the events of Jan. 6.
“I think that that is something the Department of Justice will decide,” she said. “I think it’s very important that the investigation the Department of Justice has underway be allowed to go wherever it leads. I think the American people have to know.”
As for Trump’s political future, Cheney said: “He’s unfit. He never again can be anywhere close to the Oval Office.”
Analysis: Celebrities descend on the Hill to push police reform
Maxwell, Babyface, Will Jones, Becky G, and Dionne Warwick are making the rounds on Capitol Hill this week to lobby senators on passing police reform, according to a person with knowledge of the meetings.
The Alliance for Criminal Justice Reform — supported by Universal Music Group and other prominent players in the music industry — held a “lobby day” on Wednesday. The artists met with staff for Republican Sens. John Cornyn (Tex.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.). And Democratic Sens. Richard J. Durbin (Ill.), Christopher A. Coons (Del.), Ron Wyden (Ore.), Gary Peters (Mich.), Raphael G. Warnock (Ga.), Jon Ossoff (Ga.) and Jeff Merkley (Ore.).
The star-studded push comes as bipartisan negotiations over the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act have stalled over two key issues: the standard for charging police officers with crimes, and “qualified immunity” — the legal doctrine shielding individual officers from lawsuits.
Biden to speak on Colonial Pipeline episode, meet with Republican senators on infrastructure
Biden plans Thursday to address the nation on the attack on the Colonial Pipeline that led to panic buying and fuel shortages before convening an Oval Office meeting with six Republican senators as he continues to try to build support for a sweeping infrastructure package.
The speech comes as the White House tries to limit political fallout from a ransomware attack that forced the company to shut down its pipeline connecting Texas to New Jersey, creating a panic that prompted drivers to fill up out of fear the country could run out of gas.
In a statement early Thursday morning, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that a decision announced by Colonial Pipeline to resume operations “means there’s an end in sight for the supply disruptions that have affected States across the Southeast.”
“As Colonial Pipeline works to safely and fully resume operations over the next few days, we will stay in close contact with the company and will continue to offer any assistance needed — as we have done since the outset of this shutdown on Friday,” she said.
White House officials have gone to great lengths to explain temporary relaxations of transportation and environmental rules to help alleviate fuel shortages on the East Coast.
On Wednesday, Biden also signed an executive order aimed at shoring up the federal government’s digital defenses as his administration grapples with several cybersecurity crises, including the attack that led to the shutdown of the pipeline.
According to the White House, Biden will be joined in an afternoon meeting on infrastructure by Vice President Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and six Republican senators, including Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who has taken the lead in promoting a more modest package than one proposed by Biden.
The meeting is the latest in a series that Biden is holding to try to find a path forward on legislation.
Biden expressed optimism Wednesday about a compromise after he held the first meeting of his presidency with the top congressional leaders from both chambers and both parties.
“I’m encouraged that there is room to have a compromise on a bipartisan bill that’s solid and significant,” he told reporters after remarks at the White House on the rate of vaccinations nationwide.
Other Republican senators scheduled to attend Thursday’s meeting include John Barrasso (Wyo.), Roy Blunt (Mo.), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Pal Toomey (Pa.), and Roger Wicker (Miss.).
Trump White House counsel Donald McGahn expected to answer House committee questions ‘as soon as possible’
Former Trump White House counsel Donald McGahn is expected to answer questions “as soon as possible” in a closed session with House lawmakers about Robert S. Mueller III’s special counsel investigation, according to an agreement outlined in court filings Wednesday.
McGahn will appear before the House Judiciary Committee, the court filing states, after House Democrats sued to enforce a subpoena for his testimony about whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice in Mueller’s Russia investigation.
A transcript of the interview, which will be closed to the public and the media, will be “promptly provided to all involved parties” for review before it is released publicly, according to the court filing.
Biden administration struggles to limit political damage from gas shortage
Biden has struggled this week to contain an escalating gasoline shortage in the Southeast, prompting Republicans to open a new line of attack against him on an issue that has long been fraught with political peril for the party that controls the White House.
In Congress, Republicans seized on Biden’s moves to transition away from fossil fuels, suggesting it imperils the country’s energy security. On Fox News, conservative hosts have blamed the president for rising prices at the pump and long lines of cars snaking around gas stations, with one dubbing it “Biden’s gas crisis.” And in midterm battleground states where gas is running low, Republican leaders have panned Biden’s response.
Rep. Greene aggressively confronts Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, causing N.Y. congresswoman to raise security concerns
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene aggressively confronted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday and falsely accused her of supporting “terrorists,” prompting the New York congresswoman’s office to call on leadership to ensure that Congress remains “a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.”
Two Washington Post reporters witnessed Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) exit the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene (Ga.), who shouted “Hey Alexandria” twice in an effort to get her attention.
When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her and asking why she supports antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left activists, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them “terrorist” groups. Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her “radical socialist” beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia.
Israel-Hamas fighting poses test for Biden and exposes rifts among Democrats
The worst violence in years between the Israeli military and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip poses the first major foreign policy challenge for Biden, while exposing a growing divide among Democrats over criticism of Israel and giving Republicans an opening to denounce the president’s approach.
The days of deadly cross-border rocket attacks and airstrikes approached all-out war Wednesday amid international calls for calm and a flurry of diplomatic efforts from Washington. The White House said U.S. officials have made more than 25 calls to Israeli, Palestinian and regional Arab leaders in the past few days, as well as other diplomatic outreach.
The effort risks drawing the United States into just the kind of Middle East morass that Biden hoped to avoid. His foreign policy strategy is premised on a shift toward confronting China and away from an emphasis on the Middle East and Europe.