In her prepared remarks, Weingarten says a return to in-person school is “not risk free” but that those risks can be managed with vaccination and other mitigating measures, including the use of masks and maintaining three feet of distance between students. She says new federal money can help schools implement a variety of protective measures. The union’s data show that 89 percent of its members are fully vaccinated or want to be. And she notes that the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has now been authorized for use in children ages 12 to 15.