Again, though, it’s useful to contrast Hemingway here with her presentation of what happened in 2016. Part of Hemingway’s cherry-picking to disparage the Russia probe centers on claims that Russia somehow hacked voting results, claims for which there was never robust evidence and which generally sat outside of mainstream examinations of the country’s role in the election. There’s no real question that Russia did, in fact, steal information from Hillary Clinton’s campaign team and the Democratic Party that was eventually published by WikiLeaks and used to power weeks of criticism. (Among those elevating the information released by WikiLeaks? Mollie Hemingway.) Is that “extensive media manipulation” as Hemingway phrases it? It’s not nothing. There was also apparently some effort at voter suppression, if only haphazardly and “illegal” — to use her term — largely in that they allegedly committed fraud and identity theft in doing so.