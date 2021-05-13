Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.): According to NPR, at a rally with Gaetz in a Florida hotel ballroom last week, she told the crowd: “I just got to check something; I just want to make sure I’m in the right place. Tell me, who is your president?” The crowd responded, “Donald Trump!” Greene said, “That’s my president, too.” She went on to say: “Do you guys really think he [Biden] won?” The crowd shouted “no,” and she responded, “I didn’t see this kind of support for a man that stayed in a basement for an entire year campaigning, did you?” (Some Republicans aver that Biden could not have won by the margins he attained because he paused campaign events and mostly stayed home during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.)