The announcement underscores how significantly the effort, which was initially known as Libra, has evolved since Facebook’s initial pitch nearly two years ago. Facebook first set out to build a coin backed by a basket of currencies that could be used all over the world, especially by the unbanked. But after facing criticism globally and seeing key partners withdraw, the project’s backers – which include Facebook and more than 20 other companies – instead opted to be structured more like a traditional payments system. The system will begin with a digital currency tied with the U.S. dollar.