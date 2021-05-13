At the same time, Democrats wound up locked out of the runoff in that Texas district. That was largely because of weak base turnout, in a race the national party opted not to invest in. But the party was also hurt by voter confusion. One candidate, educator Shawn Lassiter, outraised the field with an ad that clocked nearly 700,000 views, boosted on Twitter by celebrities and popular liberal accounts. Lassiter had been lagging badly behind in the early vote, but ran stronger on Election Day, without turning out enough Democrats to make the runoff. Jana Lynne Sanchez, who had run for the seat in 2018 but lost momentum in the special election, missed the runoff by a few hundred votes, far fewer than the number who'd voted for Lassiter.