Then there’s the border crisis. The past two months have seen a big increase in apprehensions at the border. Most of those who were stopped upon entering the United States are individual adults. The problem that arose in March was an unexpected influx of children, a group that must be accommodated differently than adults according to an existing legal agreement. The March influx forced the government to scramble to fulfill its obligations, something that was eventually sorted out. The number of children being held in Border Patrol stations (as opposed to compliant facilities) dropped from more than 5,000 at the end of March to none at one point this week.