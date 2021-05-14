And reception from lawmakers, however, has been overwhelmingly positive. It has even received support from Republicans. Rep. John Katko (N.Y.), the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, and Rep. Andrew R. Garbarino (N.Y.), the top Republican on that committee’s cyber panel, said in a statement that the order is a “natural continuation, and necessary follow through, that should be commended,” though they warned that it was “incredibly important” that the Biden administration diligently track the progress of the order’s implementation.