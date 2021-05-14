House Democrats and Republicans reached a deal on the commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. “Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and John Katko (R-N.Y.) will introduce legislation to create a 10-person commission, five members to be chosen by Democratic leaders and five by Republican leaders. The commissioners cannot be current government employees and 'must have significant expertise in the areas of law enforcement, civil rights, civil liberties, privacy, intelligence, and cybersecurity,' a statement said," Colby Itkowitz reports. “The commission will have subpoena power, but to use it will require agreement between the chair and vice chair or a vote by a majority of the members. The commission would have a few months to do its work. The legislation requires the panel to turn in a final report on its findings and recommendations by the end of the year.”