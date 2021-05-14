Here’s what to know:
Fact Checker: A refresher for Kevin McCarthy on people doubting Biden’s victory
“I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election. I think that is all over with. We’re sitting here with the president today, so, from that point of view, I don’t think that’s a problem.”
— House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), in response to a reporter’s question outside the White House, May 12, 2021
McCarthy had just spent 90 minutes in a White House meeting with President Biden, Vice President Harris and other congressional leaders when he made these remarks. All participants agreed the discussion on how to fund infrastructure investments was cordial.
Under the old rules of Washington decorum, a gaggle with reporters immediately after the meeting was perhaps not the best time for the House Republican leader to question Biden’s legitimacy as president.
Biden to meet with ‘dreamers’ in the Oval Office as he seeks to spotlight immigration policy
Biden on Friday is seeking to put a spotlight on immigration policy as he holds an Oval Office meeting with six beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to discuss their experiences working in health care, education and agriculture during the pandemic.
In an advisory advertising the meeting with the six “dreamers,” the White House said it will underscore Biden’s desire for Congress to pass the American Dream and Promise Act, which would grant citizenship to an estimated 2.7 million undocumented immigrants who arrived as children or have temporary permission to stay, according to the Migration Policy Institute.
The legislation was passed by the Democratic-led House in March but has stalled in the evenly divided Senate.
The Obama-era DACA program, which President Donald Trump sought to disable, allowed undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to remain in the country under certain conditions.
Last month, in his address to a joint session of Congress, Biden urged lawmakers to tackle immigration reform, saying it was time to “end our exhausting war over immigration.”
Stefanik poised to be voted into House GOP leadership, replacing Cheney
House Republicans are expected to choose Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on Friday to fill the leadership post recently occupied by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), replacing a harsh critic of former president Donald Trump with a lawmaker who has become one of his staunchest defenders.
The Friday morning vote will cap a tumultuous week for the party, which has established support for Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election as a defining issue. Those who challenge his falsehoods have found themselves exiled.
Stefanik moved quickly to lock down support for the No. 3 spot in House GOP leadership when it became clear last week that Cheney would lose the job because she continued to challenge Trump’s unfounded assertion that the election was stolen and blame him for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She was formally ousted on Wednesday.
Pelosi keeps mask mandate on House floor despite CDC change, sparking GOP backlash
Under new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated Americans can now mostly ditch their masks indoors. But lawmakers on the House floor are still required to wear them.
Asked by CNN whether the House’s mask mandate would be relaxed, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said: “No. Are they all vaccinated?”
Her decision, which was outlined in updated guidelines issued Thursday night by Congress’s attending physician, drew swift backlash from Republicans who have long bristled at mask requirements. In a letter sent Thursday, 34 GOP lawmakers urged Pelosi to drop the House’s pandemic restrictions.
DeSantis says he will pardon Floridians charged with violating pandemic rules
Last August, Mike and Jillian Carnevale lined up ellipticals, stationary bikes, weights and tractor tires in the parking lot outside their South Florida gym. They made it clear to members: Despite local pandemic rules, they were open for business — no masks required.
Hours later, police arrested the couple, their second arrest in two days and their third in three weeks, all for violating Broward County’s mask mandate at their gym.
On Thursday, as the couple prepared for their second court hearing this month, the Carnevales learned they could soon be rid of their legal troubles.
‘Better days are ahead’: Maskless Biden marks milestone in virus battle
Biden on Thursday afternoon strolled out of the White House with a triumphant demeanor — notably without wearing a mask — and declared the country on the precipice of defeating a pandemic that has killed more than 580,000 Americans, damaged the economy and been the single most dominant issue of his young presidency.
The occasion was the surprise announcement by federal health officials that Americans who are fully vaccinated can go without masks or physical distancing in most cases — marking a crucial milestone in the nation’s battle against the pandemic.
“I’ve said many times: As tough as this pandemic has been, we will get through it,” Biden said, appearing alongside a maskless Vice President Harris in the Rose Garden. “We will rebuild our economy, reclaim our lives and get back to normal. We’ll laugh again. We’ll know joy again. We’ll smile again — and now, see one another’s smile.”
Biden holds ‘good faith’ infrastructure talks with Senate Republicans, but they’re still far apart on hardest questions
Biden, Democratic lawmakers and congressional Republicans all say they want to do something — anything — to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure. But they don’t yet agree on much else, including what “infrastructure” actually means.
The lingering schisms surfaced anew as Biden hosted Senate Republicans at a closely watched Oval Office meeting on Thursday. Even as both sides stressed their commitment to a bipartisan deal, they acknowledged afterward that they’re still haggling over what it should include — and haven’t even touched the fierce debate over how to pay for it.
The latest round of infrastructure talks came as the White House inched closer to its self-imposed Memorial Day deadline, a date by which it says it expects progress on advancing Biden’s jobs and infrastructure plan.
As Colonial Pipeline recovers from cyberattack, leaders point to a ‘wake-up call’ for U.S. energy infrastructure
A major East Coast fuel pipeline lurched back to life Thursday as the nation continued to deal with the fallout from the biggest known cyberattack on U.S. energy infrastructure, but the Biden administration warned it would take time for fuel shortages to ease and pledged to take additional action to prevent a similar crisis.
Colonial Pipeline, which suspended operations Friday after a “ransomware” attack on the company’s computer systems, said Thursday that its pipeline connecting Texas to New Jersey has been fully reactivated and fuel shipments have resumed. But significant shortages continued across numerous states, and drivers again complained of being stuck in long lines and encountering empty gas stations.
Biden and top aides sought to ease growing political fallout over the fuel shortages, as Republicans accused the White House of failing to defend the importance of American-made energy and responding inadequately to the hack.