Meanwhile, House Republicans chose Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to fill the leadership post recently occupied by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). In a statement, Stefanik said she would work to “save our country from the radical Socialist Democrat agenda” of Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
Greene searched Capitol office building for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, 2019 video shows
Less than two years before Marjorie Taylor Greene became a member of Congress, she walked the halls of a congressional office building with a few men searching for a new Democratic congresswoman from New York named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
A deleted video from February 2019 unearthed by CNN shows Greene arriving at Ocasio-Cortez’s office door to find it locked. She, and the men with her, then taunt the congresswoman’s staff through a mail slot and defile her guest book, all while mocking Ocasio-Cortez.
“You need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve,” Greene said. “If you want to be a big girl you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens instead of just having to use a flap, a little flap, it’s kind of like crazy. Sad.”
Analysis: Biden wants to focus on Asia. The Mideast has other ideas.
Biden has a clear idea of where America’s foreign policy should be focused: competing with China “to win the 21st century,” without the distraction of the complex, seemingly endless entanglements that have ensnared other presidents.
Biden and his aides have instead spent the past few days feverishly trying to tamp down an eruption of violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip. The president has made an emergency call to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the White House says other U.S. officials have put in more than two dozen calls of their own.
Despite his vision of forging a new foreign policy path and calls from some Democrats to take a tougher line with Israel, Biden’s recent comments have echoed the long-familiar themes of staunch support for the U.S. ally. Biden has declined to join calls for Israel to temper its response.
Rep. Swalwell, aide to Rep. Greene get into confrontation over mask use on House floor
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said Friday that he and an aide to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) got into a confrontation over the use of face masks on the House floor.
The incident is the latest involving allegedly disruptive behavior by Greene and her staff.
“I had a mask on as I stepped off the Floor,” Swalwell said in a tweet. “An aide with @mtgreenee yelled at me to take my mask off. No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order. Predictably, he went speechless. I regret I wasn’t more explicit.”
Greene’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to Scott Wong, a reporter for the Hill, the aide involved was Greene spokesman Nick Dyer. Wong reported Dyer as saying, “Biden says you can take off your mask.”
Swalwell “confronted Dyer” and “got in his face,” Wong said in a tweet. He added that, according to Dyer, Swalwell said, “You don’t tell me what to [expletive] do!” The Washington Post could not independently verify the exchange.
Under new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated Americans can now mostly ditch their masks indoors — but lawmakers must still wear them on the House floor.
Asked by CNN whether the House’s mask mandate would be relaxed, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said: “No. Are they all vaccinated?”
Her decision, which was outlined in updated guidelines issued Thursday night by Congress’s attending physician, drew swift backlash from Republicans who have long bristled at mask requirements. In a letter dated Friday, 34 GOP lawmakers urged Pelosi to drop the House’s pandemic restrictions.
The House in February voted to oust Greene from her committee assignments over her embrace of extremist beliefs that she publicly renounced in part just hours before the vote.
Pelosi: House GOP just elevated ‘another conspiracy theorist’ by promoting Stefanik
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) released a scathing statement after House Republicans voted Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) into their leadership, saying they had just elevated “another conspiracy theorist.”
“Rep. Elise Stefanik both voted to overturn American democracy — and is pathetically trying to hide her vote against putting shots in arms, money in pockets, and kids back in school,” Pelosi said, referring to Stefanik’s votes against certifying Joe Biden’s election victory and her vote against the coronavirus relief bill.
Pelosi said Stefanik is the leader the House Republicans deserve.
“They also deserve a Conference Chair still actively involved in pushing the Big Lie about the 2020 election,” she said. “House Republicans are in a tough spot politically and Rep. Stefanik is the Conference Chair they deserve.”
Analysis: Biden’s bets on local media with his response to gas shortages
Biden sounded a little like the anchor of a local TV station — one with the tagline “on your side” or “working for you” — as he tried to reassure worried Americans on Thursday about gas shortages that have landed him in political peril.
“Don’t panic, number one,” he advised from the White House’s Roosevelt Room, as he described what he and his aides have dubbed as a “whole-of-government” response to a pipeline shutdown that has left too many gas tanks on “E.”
“I know seeing lines at the pumps, or gas stations with no gas, can be extremely stressful, but this is a temporary situation. Do not get more gas than you need in the next few days,” Biden said.
How Trump set back the Secret Service’s recovery from scandal and strain
Just before 11:30 p.m. on a rainy Friday night in March 2017, a young man clambered over a five-foot-high fence and landed on the far northeast corner of the White House complex. His slender frame passing over the spiked black fence-line triggered a sensor that alerted Secret Service officers to a possible breach.
The officers on duty who came running in the dark struggled, though, to find any sign of the mystery intruder. By then, 26-year-old Jonathan Tran had already hopped two more barriers, made it past three manned security posts and advanced to the eastern entrance of the home of a newly inaugurated President Donald Trump.
Tran pressed his face against the windows to peer inside and jiggled a door handle to see if it would open. Then the young man rounded the corner, heading toward the South Portico, which presented a half-dozen different doorways and an ornate marble staircase, all leading to the home of the world leader who had been watching television upstairs.
Analysis: Liz Cheney brings her anti-lion message to the lion’s den
When Republican politicians appear on Fox News, things generally run fairly smoothly. Cheney’s first appearance on Fox News since being booted from her leadership position in the House Republican caucus, however, did not.
Cheney appeared on Bret Baier’s news show, where, after a foreign policy question, Baier quickly challenged Cheney on her broader political position. Her Republican colleagues removed her from the position as conference chair because Cheney insisted on calling out former president Donald Trump’s false statements claiming that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Baier asked if they didn’t have a point, that by being so outspoken on a subject that has mostly inspired acquiescence or silence she couldn’t be effective as a leader.
House lawmakers agree on bipartisan, independent commission to investigate Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
The Democratic chairman and ranking Republican of the House Homeland Security Committee reached an agreement Friday on the creation of an independent, 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and propose ways to keep the building secure from future attacks.
“It is imperative that we seek the truth of what happened on January 6 with an independent, bipartisan 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement.
Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and John Katko (R-N.Y.) will introduce legislation to create a 10-person commission, five members to be chosen by Democratic leaders and five by Republican leaders. The commissioners cannot be current government employees and “must have significant expertise in the areas of law enforcement, civil rights, civil liberties, privacy, intelligence, and cybersecurity,” a statement said.
The commission will have subpoena power, but to use it will require agreement between the chair and vice chair or a vote by a majority of the members. The commission would have a few months to do its work. The legislation requires the panel to turn in a final report on its findings and recommendations by the end of the year.
If the legislation passes the House, it will still have an uphill battle in the 50-50 split Senate, where Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has opposed creating an independent commission solely to examine the events of Jan. 6 when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.
Republicans have argued that a commission should also look into the activities of antifa and Black Lives Matter in summer 2020, but Democrats have pushed back, saying that those groups did not violently storm the Capitol and that Jan. 6 deserves its own singular focus.
The House could vote as early as next week on the commission. In a potential obstacle, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Friday that he had not seen the final agreement and wants the scope of the probe to be broader.
However, Cheney, purged from GOP leadership this past week, welcomed the news.
“I think it’s great the Speaker has announced the January 6 commission and I hope we’ll be able to really have the kind of investigation we need about what happened on January 6,” she said.
Stefanik thanks Trump, says voters have chosen him as Republican Party’s leader
Addressing reporters for the first time since being elected House Republican Conference chair, Stefanik thanked former president Donald Trump several times and described him as the head of the Republican Party — even as some GOP lawmakers, such as Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and Cheney, have vocally criticized him.
“He is a critical part of our Republican team,” Stefanik said of the former president.
Her remarks Friday were a notable departure from her statement announcing her candidacy for conference chair. In that statement, she did not mention Trump.
Elise Stefanik said she was one of the ‘most bipartisan’ members of Congress. Then she went all in on Trump’s false election claims.
Asked by a reporter whether Trump is the leader of the Republican Party, Stefanik said that Republican voters “are unified in their support and their desire to work with President Trump, and we are unified as Republicans.”
“I believe that voters determine the leader of the Republican Party, and President Trump is the leader that they look to,” Stefanik said. “I support President Trump. Voters support President Trump. He is an important voice in our Republican Party, and I look forward to working with him.”
She also argued that Republicans like Cheney and Kinzinger still have a place in the party. Cheney was ousted as the party’s No. 3 leader amid an intraparty revolt over her repeated criticism of the former president’s false claims about the November election.
“Liz Cheney is a part of this conference,” Stefanik said. “Adam Kinzinger is a part of this conference. They were elected and sent here by the people in their district. They are a part of this Republican conference. We are unified in working with President Trump.”
Stefanik also said she has not spoken with Cheney since she succeeded her in the No. 3 spot.
Stefanik voted into House GOP leadership, replacing Cheney
House Republicans chose Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on Friday to fill the leadership post recently occupied by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), according to GOP aides, replacing a harsh critic of former president Donald Trump with a lawmaker who has become one of his staunchest defenders.
The Friday morning vote capped a tumultuous week for the party, which has established support for Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election as a defining issue, and those who challenge his falsehoods have found themselves exiled.
Stefanik moved quickly to lock down support for the No. 3 spot in House GOP leadership when it became clear last week that Cheney would lose the job because she continued to challenge Trump’s unfounded assertion that the election was stolen and blame him for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She was formally ousted on Wednesday.
House Democrats and Republicans seek more than $20 billion in earmarks as once-maligned practice returns
The return of congressional earmarks has sparked a massive dash for cash on Capitol Hill, where more than 300 House Democrats and Republicans have sought nearly $21 billion in federal funding to help their home districts and pet projects — and shore up their reelection prospects.
The sheer volume of the requests sets the stage for some difficult decision-making — and fierce behind-the-scenes haggling — on the part of House lawmakers who revived the once-maligned spending practice this year as a way to build political coalitions in an ever-divided Washington.
Every House Democrat except one has submitted an earmark request. In total, they have sought funding for nearly $14 billion in projects, while just over half of the chamber’s Republicans have appealed for a combined $7 billion, according to new congressional data analyzed by The Washington Post.
As Arab world rallies around Palestinians and bloodshed mounts, Trump-era peace deals fade from view
ISTANBUL — The videos from East Jerusalem showing Israeli police violently arresting Palestinian protesters were galvanizing the Arab world, evoking sympathy and long-standing anger over injustice, dispossession and unequal treatment.
But the newly arrived ambassador to Israel from the United Arab Emirates, writing for an Israeli news site last week as the images circulated, narrated a rosier version of life in his new home. He described a place where cultures and religions easily coexisted, in a Middle East made placid by diplomatic accords normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE and other Arab states.
His views have seemed perilously out of touch in recent days, during the deadliest conflagration in years between Israel and the Palestinians. The bloodshed has prompted fresh doubts about the dividends of the Trump-era diplomatic agreements signed by the UAE and others, known as the Abraham Accords, and raised questions about whether other Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia will strike similar deals with Israel.
Fact Checker: A refresher for Kevin McCarthy on people doubting Biden’s victory
“I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election. I think that is all over with. We’re sitting here with the president today, so, from that point of view, I don’t think that’s a problem.”
— House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), in response to a reporter’s question outside the White House, May 12, 2021
McCarthy had just spent 90 minutes in a White House meeting with President Biden, Vice President Harris and other congressional leaders when he made these remarks. All participants agreed the discussion on how to fund infrastructure investments was cordial.
Under the old rules of Washington decorum, a gaggle with reporters immediately after the meeting was perhaps not the best time for the House Republican leader to question Biden’s legitimacy as president.
Biden to meet with ‘dreamers’ in the Oval Office as he seeks to spotlight immigration policy
Biden on Friday is seeking to put a spotlight on immigration policy as he holds an Oval Office meeting with six beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to discuss their experiences working in health care, education and agriculture during the pandemic.
In an advisory advertising the meeting with the six “dreamers,” the White House said it will underscore Biden’s desire for Congress to pass the American Dream and Promise Act, which would grant citizenship to an estimated 2.7 million undocumented immigrants who arrived as children or have temporary permission to stay, according to the Migration Policy Institute.
The legislation was passed by the Democratic-led House in March but has stalled in the evenly divided Senate.
The Obama-era DACA program, which President Donald Trump sought to disable, allowed undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to remain in the country under certain conditions.
Last month, in his address to a joint session of Congress, Biden urged lawmakers to tackle immigration reform, saying it was time to “end our exhausting war over immigration.”