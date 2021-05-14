“I think the question really is, what kind of a party are we going to be going forward, Bret?” Cheney replied. “And I think that it's very important for us to be a party based on truth. … There is clearly an attempt to unravel the democracy, if you will, by focusing on challenging the legitimacy of the election, moving us away from — abandoning the rule of law.”
Republicans couldn't earn votes, Cheney said, if they were “a party that's based on a foundation of lies.”
Twice more, Baier pushed Cheney on the question of whether she was prioritizing infighting over battling President Biden. And twice more Cheney rejected that as a false choice, arguing that she could call out bad actors even while advocating conservative policies.
After Baier asked whether voters in Wyoming wouldn’t rather have their congresswoman “fight against the Biden agenda,” Cheney’s arguments against spreading misinformation were targeted a bit differently.
“We all have an obligation, and I would say Fox News especially — especially Fox News — has a particular obligation to make sure people know the election wasn’t stolen,” Cheney said.
“And we have said that numerous times,” Baier replied.
“Fox News needs to make sure that the American people —,” Cheney continued, before Baier interjected.
“No, but if you are mentioning Fox News,” he said, “you have to know that this show has said that numerous times.”
Never have the words “this show” borne such a weight.
It is the case that Baier's 6 p.m. news show has adhered more closely to the reality of the 2020 election outcome. Baier was anchoring the Fox desk on election night when the network called Arizona for Biden, earning him some frustrated complaints. The challenge is that by 7 p.m. the network's airtime is turned over to its opinion hosts, to folks like Sean Hannity who have prioritized telling Trump supporters what they want to hear over what they probably should hear about the election. The challenge is that for every hour Baier spends covering the news, the network airs three hours of “Fox & Friends,” where coverage of the election results has been far more sympathetic to the former president's delusions.
On Wednesday, PRRI released poll results showing that Republicans who identified Fox News as their most trusted television news source were nearly twice as likely as Republicans who pointed to mainstream television coverage to say that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.
Nearly 9 in 10 Republicans who said they trusted Fox News the most said that they mostly or completely agreed that the election was stolen. That’s lower than the near-unanimity seen among viewers of networks such as One America News or Newsmax, but one would hope that Fox News aspires to a bar slightly higher than “outperforming pro-Trump propaganda.”
There’s absolutely some self-selection at play here. In other words, it’s the case that for some people, both Fox viewership and a belief that the election was stolen originate from the same starting point. It’s also the case that some viewership of the far-right networks is a function of frustration at Fox News’s insistence in November and December that Biden had, in fact, won the presidency. But there’s still that correlation: people who don’t trust television news at all are significantly less likely to falsely believe that the election was stolen.
Cheney’s rebuke of the network that was hosting her was gentle — she does still have political ambitions after all — and viewers may well have come away with the perception that Fox News wasn’t playing a significant role in hyping false claims about the election. Certainly compared to Trump himself it isn’t, but, again, we should hope for a higher bar to be cleared.
In any case, it was an indicator that Cheney is willing to challenge centers of power beyond the former president in her efforts to uproot the falsehoods on which so many in her party have relied.
“Every single one of us, everyone watching this show, everybody who works at Fox, everybody who is elected to office,” Cheney said near the end of the interview, “all of us have to love our country more. And that means that there are moments when you have to put politics aside, when you have to say, I will not be part of unraveling the democracy. That is a fundamentally important thing, the most fundamentally important thing we do, obeying the rule of law, standing up for the Constitution.”
Baier’s next question after that was whether allies of Cheney’s who thought it was better to just let Trump “fade away somehow” were wrong. Unsurprisingly, she said they were.