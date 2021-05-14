It is the case that Baier's 6 p.m. news show has adhered more closely to the reality of the 2020 election outcome. Baier was anchoring the Fox desk on election night when the network called Arizona for Biden, earning him some frustrated complaints. The challenge is that by 7 p.m. the network's airtime is turned over to its opinion hosts, to folks like Sean Hannity who have prioritized telling Trump supporters what they want to hear over what they probably should hear about the election. The challenge is that for every hour Baier spends covering the news, the network airs three hours of “Fox & Friends,” where coverage of the election results has been far more sympathetic to the former president's delusions.