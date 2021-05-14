In a hearing Wednesday, for example, Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (R-Ga.) said the mob’s breaking through windows and assaulting police officers was like a “normal tourist visit” to the building, which is a little bit like describing a wild pack of hyenas ripping apart a wildebeest as “a regular day at the zoo.” It leverages the idea that tourists walk through the Capitol in appreciation of their surroundings to center the actions of Jan. 6 on those few trespassers in the building who may similarly have stopped to appreciate the history around them. Before breaking it.