The context for his remarks was the attack on Pearl Harbor that brought America into World War II and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 — both incidents in which, yes, thousands died and that, yes, manifested a significant threat to the United States. Compared with enemy aircraft bombing a naval fleet, or airplanes hitting skyscrapers, yes, the attack on the Capitol lacked a certain level of violence. But that does not mean that the attack on the Capitol wasn’t an attack on democracy or that the attack on the Capitol wasn’t dangerous.