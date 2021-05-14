As we noted Thursday, Greene has repeatedly targeted Ocasio-Cortez over the past few years, often disparaging the New York Democrat in dishonest, hyperbolic or unusually hostile terms. Greene rose to prominence in right-wing media through her embrace of wild conspiracy claims, including about various mass shootings. She has expressed support of the dangerous QAnon movement, which alleges that prominent Americans, primarily Democrats, are involved in horrible crimes against children. She has also repeatedly indicated support for acts of violence against Democratic lawmakers.
Ocasio-Cortez has been a consistent target of Greene’s, in part because of her high profile on the right as an enemy. By now, though, it’s clearly personal — a worrisome development given the heightened hostility on display in politics in general.
Here is a timeline of many of Greene’s attacks on Ocasio-Cortez.
Jan. 3, 2019. After an upset victory in the Democratic primary for New York’s 14th Congressional District in 2018, Ocasio-Cortez is sworn in as a member of the House.
Feb. 22. Greene visits Capitol Hill with some allies to deliver handmade articles of impeachment targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for “treason.”
In the later-deleted Facebook video preserved by CNN, Greene can be seen approaching Ocasio-Cortez’s office. In a guest book outside the door, Greene writes “You’re a traitor,” accompanied by a smiley face. Finding the door to the office locked, she proceeds to speak through a mail slot to anyone inside.
“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” Greene begins, pronouncing “Ocasio” like “oCAYzio.” “I’m an American citizen. I pay your salary through the taxes that you collect from me through the IRS because I’m a taxpaying citizen of the United States.”
She continues:
“I’m a woman. I’m a female business owner, and I’m proud to be an American woman. And I do not support your socialist policies and I do not support your murderous abortion policies. As a mother of three children, I’m appalled at New York’s law for abortion and it needs to end and it needs to stop now. You’re bringing God’s judgment on our country, and I’m against it as well as my friends. So you need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve. If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens, instead us having to use a flap, a little flap. It’s sad.”
After speaking through the mail slot, she returns to the guest book to draw a wall. Then, after a brief break in the video, she encourages viewers to come to Capitol Hill and confront lawmakers.
Feb. 24. Greene tweets about Ocasio-Cortez, responding to one of a series of videos the Democrat filmed from her kitchen: “Using my Marketing degree, see how @AOC does video in a tiny kitchen trying to appeal to the people she is trying to convince they need #Socialism and the #NewGreenDeal. Brainwashing message: the tiny kitchen is good. You don’t need money or material things.”
April 22. Greene tags Ocasio-Cortez in a tweet: “The #BorderCrisis and the response from Congress, our government has now become tyrannical. It puts #migrants first and makes it dangerous for #LawEnforcement.”
May 30. Greene enters the race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. While the Atlanta Journal-Constitution focused on her business background, at least one local site quickly identified her with her conspiratorial beliefs.
July 18. President Donald Trump attacks Ocasio-Cortez and other female first-year Democratic legislators who refer to themselves as “The Squad.”
“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” he writes on Twitter, despite three of the four — including Ocasio-Cortez — having been born in the United States.
The attacks, which unfold over multiple days, help cement Ocasio-Cortez as a target of the right.
Nov. 2. Greene tweets about Ocasio-Cortez: “@aoc endorsed lawlessness. AOC is anti-police and anti-American.”
Dec. 13. A week after Rep. Tom Graves (R) announces his plans to retire from the House, Greene drops her bid for the 6th District and instead focuses on Graves’s 14th.
Aug. 12, 2020. Despite media attention focused on her history of elevating baseless conspiracy claims, Greene wins the Republican primary.
Sept. 3. Greene posts a campaign ad in which she is pictured standing with a rifle in front of photos of Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic lawmakers. She calls herself the “Squad’s worst nightmare.”
“Hate America leftists want to take this country down,” the accompanying post read. “Our country is on the line. America needs fighters who speak the truth. We need strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart. Americans must take our country back. SAVE AMERICA. STOP SOCIALISM. DEFEAT THE DEMOCRATS!”
Facebook later removed the image.
Sept. 3. In a Twitter appeal, Greene asks her supporters to help her “catch up to the socialist Squad’s following” on social media.
Sept. 20. Greene disparages Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter: “As a blonde woman, I would like to take a moment to thank Congresswoman @AOC. She has single handily put an end to all ‘dumb blonde’ jokes. Blondes everywhere appreciate your service and your sacrifice!”
Ocasio-Cortez responded.
Jan. 5, 2021. Greene speaks at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington.
Jan. 6. Pro-Trump rioters storm the Capitol. One of the people who joined Greene on Capitol Hill in February 2019 was among the crowd that day.
Ocasio-Cortez later describes hiding in her office in fear of the mob. At a news conference the following month, Greene disparaged Ocasio-Cortez’s reaction.
“I was in the chamber, unlike AOC — Representative Ocasio-Cortez — that faked her outrage with another hoax,” Greene said, “just another hoax that gets shared everywhere.”
It was not a hoax.
Jan. 26. CNN reports on past social media activity in which Greene tacitly or directly supported violence against Democrats or in which she claimed that Democratic officials had committed capital offenses. This heightens existing calls for Greene to have her power limited by removing her from House committees.
Feb. 4. The House votes to strip Greene of her committee assignments largely along party lines. Ocasio-Cortez votes in support of the move. Greene crows that this will mean “a lot of free time on my hands.”
April 14. Greene challenges Ocasio-Cortez to a debate over the Green New Deal legislation that the Democrat planned to reintroduce.
“A debate between AOC and I on the Green New Deal economic policy would be informative for the American People,” she writes on Twitter. “They deserve to hear the two sides with pro’s and cons.”
April 21. Greene confronts Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor to challenge her to a debate. Ocasio-Cortez apparently tells her to come back when she's actually read the Green New Deal legislation.
April 22. Now having read the bill, Greene renews her request that Ocasio-Cortez debate her “Communists manifesto.” In a video, Greene says that a refusal to debate will show that Ocasio-Cortez is “a scared little girl that is pretty stupid and doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics.”
May 12. Greene attempts to confront Ocasio-Cortez outside the House chamber, as witnessed by two Washington Post reporters.
When Ocasio-Cortez refused to stop, Greene shouted at her, criticizing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, which Greene falsely described as a “terrorist” group.
“You don’t care about the American people!” Greene shouted. “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?”
Greene also again demanded that Ocasio-Cortez debate her.
May 13. After the Post report about the confrontation is published, Greene disparages Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter:
“ ‘Ms. Defund The Police,’ ” she writes, referring to the Democrat, “wants to call the police for security bc she’s afraid of debating with me about her socialist GND. AOC is a fraud & a hypocrite. … Any member supporting and fundraising for criminals in Antifa/BLM riots in American cities should be expelled” from Congress.
Ocasio-Cortez responds to Greene’s efforts to confront her when asked by reporters.
“I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time,” she said. “For me, this isn't even about how I feel. It's that I refuse to allow young women, people of color, people who are standing up for what they believe, to see this kind of intimidation attempts by a person who supports white supremacists in our nation’s Capitol.”
Greene fired back.
“You’ve never thrown anyone out of a bar, you’re too scared to talk to anyone,” she wrote on Twitter. “You’re too weak & afraid to debate me about your own socialist policy that would plunge your own constituents into poverty.”
She followed that with another tweet.
“If you want to be a role model for young women then stop acting like a hate America communist supporting terrorists that want to kill people and destroy our freedoms,” Greene wrote. “Stop supporting policies that kill jobs, destroy their future, and encourage women to kill their babies.”
May 14. After CNN released the video from outside her office in 2019, Ocasio-Cortez criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
“The fact that Kevin McCarthy ... stripped Justin Amash of all committee seats for criticizing Trump, but has worked to protect this person from consequences (including pretending he doesn’t see it),” she wrote of Greene, “tells you this is happening with the support of GOP leadership.”
Later, she spoke with CNN.
“This is a woman that’s deeply unwell,” she said, “and clearly needs help. And her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now.”
“I think that this is an assessment that needs to be made by the proper professional,” she added.